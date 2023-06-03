The operation to dismantle the Imran Khans network in Pakistan continues to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa





The ecosystem busting operation organized by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has continued its steady progress, but some key obstacles must be cleared before a new military-backed dispensation can take power in Islamabad.

In the past 24 hours, further steps have been taken to dismantle the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, following significant arrests.

These include the detention of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, a top Khan ally who appeared in court on Friday.

Elahi was re-arrested in another corruption case shortly after being released on the orders of an anti-corruption court in Lahore.

Images of the arrest of Ch Pervaiz Elahi. #pervaizilahi #arrest #politics #pakistan pic.twitter.com/gfytCQJEU5

Official News Globe (@NewsGlobePK) June 1, 2023

As the establishment focused on the center of power in Punjab, another former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar of the PTI also parted ways with the ex-prime minister.

At a press conference, Buzdar said, “First of all, I condemn the May 9 incidents. The targeted military installations belonged to the Pakistani state and I believe that we should avoid such incidents.

Buzdar was referring to the shocking May 9 attacks on key military icons including the Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the Lahore Corps Commander’s Residence as well as the Martyrs’ Memorial.

There have also been desertions from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the base of former PMs. Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak resigned the party’s interim presidential post on Thursday.

Video: Pervez Khattak says he is stepping down as chairman of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will decide how to proceed after consultation with friends and workers. pic.twitter.com/Wq2VwKKV2M

Roohan Ahmed (@Roohan_Ahmed) June 1, 2023

More than 80 PTI members have already deserted Khan’s sinking ship. These include former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry among a host of lesser luminaries. On Friday, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that PTI Vice President and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, currently imprisoned following the May 9 attacks, would separate from Imran Khan as soon as he would find an alternative.

“Shah Mahmood told me he wanted to join the PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz] when he left the PPP [Pakistan Peoples Party]“said the Minister of Defense.

He also claimed that Qureshi met with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in this regard.

As the khans’ nodes of influence are rooted out, three problems remain. These include tackling the judiciary, particularly Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who has backed the ex-prime minister so far. Second, the support base of Khans in the diaspora must also be weakened. Finally, the bridges must be cleared for the return from London of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was convicted of corruption following the leak of the Panama Papers, before the general elections can be organized in October.

As India Narrative reported earlier, considerable consideration is being given to designating the PTI as a terrorist organization, following the May 9 attacks.

The terrorist designation of the PTI will have three key implications. First, it will eliminate court intervention to save Khan from the wrath of the establishment. Pakistani analysts are of the view that once the party is designated as a terrorist, any related developments will be beyond the jurisdiction of the courts. In that event, the bridges will be cleared to try Khan in military courts, over which civilian courts could exercise no jurisdiction.

Second, the declaration of the PTI as a terrorist organization may also weaken Khans’ supporters abroad. Once the party is declared a terrorist, the Pakistani establishment has the right to seek the extradition of party bosses abroad, provided there is an extradition treaty with the host country.

Third, some Pakistani commentators say fear that the PTI will be branded a terrorist organization heightens the urgency of Party desertions.

Regarding the return of Nawaz Sharifs from exile in London, the PML(N) will file a petition for review before the Supreme Court to review the decision to disqualify the former Prime Minister from holding public office and a post of party chairman, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told Geo News Pakistan’s Supreme Court imposed the ban for hiding his son’s unpaid salary in the Panama case.

Sharif demanded the resignation of the Bandial, which was accused of favoring Khan.

It has been reported that the cousin of the CJP Bandials, a supporter of the PTI, is the wife of the former Lahore Corps Commander, Lt. Gen. (Retired) Salman Fayyaz Ghani. Ghani is facing a court-martial for his alleged role in allowing May 9 rioters to enter the corps commanders’ residence in Lahore.

Also Read: Establishment Pak May Declare Imran Khans PTI a Terrorist Outfit as Endgame Begins

