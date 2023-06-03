European course will not host Open Championship while affiliated with Donald Trump: report





Donald Trump’s association with the Trump Turnberry Golf Resort in Scotland is the reason the Open Championship will never be played on the historic course.

The R&A, which organizes the tournament, told the Telegraph that Turnberry would never host the Open while Trump was affiliated with the course due to security risks.

While the tournament has been held at Turnberry four times, the R&A has avoided using its grounds for its major since Trump bought the course in 2014.

Then-President Trump plays a round of golf at Trump National Golf Course Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Sterling, Va. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Despite the R&A’s thought process on the matter, Eric Trump told The Telegraph that his family and organization are “deeply committed” to hosting The Open if Turnberry is approached.

“My family care deeply about Scotland and have a singular goal to preserve Turnberry as the finest golf course in the world.”

The first time the Open came to Turnberry was in 1977 when Tom Watson won his second Open Championship at the Ailsa course, his first coming in 1975 at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

Watson defeated “The Golden Bear”, Jack Nicklaus, with one stroke to win the trophy.

Former President Trump follows his second shot during the pro-am before the LIV Golf Invitational – DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 25, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The tournament has not been at Turnberry since 2009.

A Trump golf course has yet to host one of golf’s four majors. The Trumps Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, was set to host the 2022 PGA Championship; however, the 2021 attack on the Capitol resulted in the PGA of America Board of Directors changing the location of Southern Hills Country Club to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Trump has, however, hosted LIV golf events at his courses, with Bedminster and its Miami location on the controversial upcoming tour schedule.

Former President Trump looks on from the driving range during the pro-am before the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

This year the Open will be held at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 20-23, 2023.

