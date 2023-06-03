Donald Trump ‘caught in a police net’ with lawyer on audiotape





Former President Donald Trump may have incriminated himself so much in the investigation of the classified documents that it could be difficult for him to evade prosecution, according to a legal expert.

Attorney Jamie White, who has worked with victims of sexual abuse by former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, has responded to reports that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained an audio recording of Trump admitting that he kept classified documents after he left the White House in January 2021, and that he no longer had the authority to declassify them.

The audio recording allegations, first reported by CNN on Wednesday, cast doubt on Trump’s longstanding defense that he had declassified all of the documents, which were recovered by the FBI from his resort town of Mar -a-Lago last August, three months after the former President received a federal subpoena demanding that all classified documents be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

During a town hall on CNN last month, Trump claimed that all classified documents “automatically become declassified” once they are removed from the White House. Last September, the former president told Fox News he had the power as president to declassify top secret documents just “by thinking about it.”

Former President Donald Trump is seen May 26 in Sterling, Virginia. Trump may have incriminated himself so much in the investigation of the classified documents that it could be difficult for the former president to evade prosecution, according to a legal expert. Rob Carr/Getty Images

White told Newsweek on Thursday that if the information on the audiotape is accurate, the former president, who has already pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in a landmark New York court case. York, could face other legal problems.

“The revelation of this recording shows that the law is finally catching up with Donald Trump. At this point, Trump is like a speeder getting caught in a police net,” White said. “In this recording of Trump allegedly discussing a classified document on Iran, if he says in this tape that he knows the document is classified and yet he still stands by it, that will go a long way to proving that Trump intended to violate the law when he refused to turn over documents to the National Archives.”

White continued, “Proving criminal intent was always going to be a challenge in the documents case. But now evidence is emerging that Trump has essentially condemned himself in his own words. The public has seen him do it again and again, and now his lawyers will have to come up with creative legal defenses if he is ever charged for it.”

White also suggested that the “worst job in America right now” is being Trump’s lawyers because of the “self-inflicted legal wounds” that “no lawyer can fix.”

“Just try to make a compelling legal argument that Trump can declassify documents telepathically, just by thinking about it. It’s nearly impossible to make that argument hold,” White said. “The best option Trump’s lawyers had would be a form of ignorance, arguing that he didn’t fully understand why what he was doing was wrong. But this tape of Trump discussing the Iran document is a blow tough on that defence.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s legal team via email for comment.

The alleged audio was recorded at Trump’s golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, in July 2021 during a meeting with people who were helping write the autobiography of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Trump was reportedly furious with media reports when his Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, dissuaded him from attacking Iran during the final days of his presidency.

Trump then discussed possessing a secret Pentagon document, which he said refuted what the general was saying. The former president reportedly said he could not show the document to those in the room because they did not have the necessary security clearance to view classified documents.

The audio was recorded by Trump’s aide Margo Martin, who regularly recorded conversations the former president had with the writers to ensure his comments were reported accurately. Martin’s laptop and other devices were photographed by prosecutors in January.

Trump further denied any wrongdoing in the investigation of the classified documents on Thursday, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he “knows nothing” of the apparent audio, but that “everything I did was right”.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024 and is currently the frontrunner to clinch the GOP nomination, also blamed the classified documents investigation, which was launched by the Department of Justice (DOJ), for d to be politically motivated.

“When you look at it, it’s the continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time. It’s a hoax,” the former president said. “And that has to do more than anything else with trying to interfere with the election.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-audio-classified-documents-1804112 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos