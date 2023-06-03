Pakistani Imran Khan loses battle with army: The Economist





The Pakistani government is already aiming to ban the former prime minister’s party because Khan could face trial in a military court.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview at his residence in Lahore on May 18, 2023. (AFP)

After Pakistan’s most popular politician and former prime minister, Imran Khan, was arrested by the military and released instantly on the orders of the Supreme Court, he seemed keen to win elections this year.

However, three weeks later, generals belonging to the government of Shehbaz Sharif dismantled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founded by Khan. Now he may be losing his fight against the army, according to The Economist.

Khan’s arrest sparked deadly protests across the country, army establishments were attacked and state buildings set on fire. Khan has expressed concern that his wife may be arrested afterwards in a bid to pressure him and as part of the ongoing campaign against him.

The government is already aiming to ban the party, as Khan could face trial in a military court and Pakistan’s civilian institutions appear to remain under the influence of the military. Sharif justifies it by the need to restore economic and political stability.

Due to a collapsing rupiah and annual inflation estimated at 37% this month, a risk of sovereign default remains and the IMF has already called on the government to respect constitutional means in resolving the crisis, stressing that the country must obtain “sufficient funding from partners” before releasing $1.1 billion in bailout funds.

According to a Geo News report, some PTI leaders and members attempted to flee the country in the past three days and were arrested at the airport. He further said that Khan was preparing to seek political asylum in the United States, in line with allegations made by the Prime Minister’s special assistant Faisal Karim Kundi.

The military itself once promoted Khan as a way to suppress other civilian parties, including Sharif’s, and after he became prime minister in 2018 some described his government as a civilian ‘hybrid’ -military.

An army spokesman has vowed to suppress all “planners, instigators, accomplices and perpetrators” of the violence. The options Khan faces include imprisonment, pushing him into exile, disqualification from politics and the possibility of allowing him to run for office seems unlikely.

However, rumors say that the formation of a technocratic government is what will take place instead.

Political commentator Zahid Hussain said, “The military can’t help it.” “His urge to intervene is irresistible.”

