WhatsApp messages from Boris Johnson’s old phone could very easily be extracted for the Covid investigation, intelligence sources say.
The chair of the Covid inquiry, Baroness Hallett, had requested WhatsApp messages from Mr Johnson from January 2020, which would mean access to a phone he had had for over a decade.
The former prime minister said he would need to test the advice he had previously received from the security services to never turn on the device again after fears it had been compromised.
But a current intelligence officer and four former MI5, MI6 and GCHQ sources said there was no reason Mr Johnson’s old phone could not be safely switched on to access the relevant material. Two of the sources suggested that Mr Johnson’s statements are an attempt to pressure the Cabinet Office and escape scrutiny.
An intelligence officer currently advising the government after serving in a senior position at GCHQ said I Mr Johnson’s phone was accessible fairly easily in a secure environment with very minimal risk.
I really don’t see why the phone can’t be turned on in a controlled environment, relevant WhatsApp data extracted and then turned off again, they said. The risk of more data being sucked out of the phone by evil Russians or others while it’s powered on and on for a short time seems remote to me.
The officer added that if his phone is compromised, it remains compromised even when turned off and in all likelihood all data of any usage would have been accessed by hostile actors.
Bearing in mind that he had been open to compromise for 15 years, including his entire time as Foreign Secretary and his first 20 months as Prime Minister, the officer said I. All sensible things would already be in their hands.
The former prime minister was forced to give up his old phone in May 2021 when it emerged his number was readily available on the internet, in a think tank press release from around 2006.
To better understand how he and his government responded to the virus, messages from Mr Johnson’s old phone have been requested by the Lady Halletts inquiry.
But on Thursday I reported that security officials told Mr Johnson to turn the device off and never turn it back on in case it could be hacked by hostile actors. In a letter to Lady Hallett, the former Prime Minister said he had asked the Cabinet Office to help him light it safely to get the relevant material.
In view of the urgency of your request, I think that this advice should be tested, he writes, which comes from the security services.
A former senior official with the Government Security Group, a unit made up of officials and seconded officials from MI5 and MI6 responsible for government security, said Mr Johnson’s letter was strange because it implied he still has the old phone and it hasn’t been erased. , making the recovery task quite simple.
He said I: Recovering data from a device that might be compromised or contain malware is not an unusual task in digital forensics.
The official said Mr Johnson’s statement creates delays and puts the onus of resolving it on the shoulders of the Cabinet Office.
He’s not technical and if told not to use a device, I guess it’s fair to go back to those who gave advice for help, he said. However, he could have done it a long time ago.
All intelligence officers who spoke to I said the relevant data could be viewed very easily with the use of a Faraday cage to safely turn on the device.
A Faraday cage is a barrier that surrounds a sensitive object or building to prevent the penetration or leakage of electromagnetic signals. They are common and are used to secure government infrastructure, including the MI6 headquarters in London.
If they go that route where it’s dangerous to light up, you just have to light up the phone in a Faraday cage, said a former intelligence analyst. It looks like Boris is trying to keep from being held accountable.
