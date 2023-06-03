



by Xi JinpingrepresentingIn Ukraine criticized the United States for “adding fuel to the fire” and urged the West to “stop sending weapons to the battlefield”. What happened: China’s envoy to Ukraine Lihui called for peace talks between Kiev and Moscow as Washington and its allies step up ammunition deliveries to the Ukrainian military trying to retake Russian-occupied territory. “China believes that if we really want to end the war, save lives and achieve peace, it is important for us to stop sending weapons to the battlefield, otherwise tensions will only escalate. arrow,” Li said,accordingat Associated Press. See also: Taiwan envoy to US thinks Xi Jinping gets clear message from Ukraine backlash against Russia Li said China was ready to send a second delegation to discuss a possible ‘political settlement’ Vladimir PoutineIran’s army continued its unprecedented assault on Bakhmut. In his comments, Li repeatedly referred to foreigners as “adding fuel to the fire” and making comments that “exacerbate the situation.” Although Li did not explicitly mention any particular party, his choice of words appeared to be a clear criticism aimed at Washington, the war-torn nation’s biggest arms supplier. See also:Elon Musk Says On US-China Relations Amid Inevitable Taiwan Crisis: There’s No Need To Read Between The Lines “Who is the real troublemaker in the world and the real threat to the security in the world? The global community understands this very well,” Li said, as he criticized “the actions of some countries, clinging Cold War mentality, ganging up with other countries, creating small circles for bloc confrontation and carrying out hegemonic bullying.” why is it important: Xi’s government has presented itself as a neutral party, aiming to act as a mediator while entering into an unlimited partnership with Moscow. China has also presented a peace plan, but Ukrainian allies argue that Russian forces must first withdraw for progress to be made. Read also: China aspires to be an evil empire under Xi Jinping, says Pence jibing at Trump

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/news/23/06/32703281/xi-jinpings-official-says-us-adding-fuel-to-the-fire-in-russia-ukraine-war-stop-sending-weapons The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos