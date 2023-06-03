Indonesia proposes demilitarized zone and UN referendum for peace in Ukraine





Indonesia’s defense minister on Saturday proposed a peace plan for the war in Ukraine, calling for a demilitarized zone and a United Nations referendum in what he called disputed territory. Prabowo Subianto has called on defense and military officials from around the world gathered at the Shangri-La Dialogue defense meeting in Singapore to issue a statement calling for a cessation of hostilities. He proposed a multi-point plan including a ceasefire “in place at the current positions of both warring parties” and establishing a demilitarized zone by withdrawing 15 kilometers from each side’s forward position. The demilitarized zone should be observed and monitored by a UN-deployed peacekeeping force, he said, adding that a UN referendum should be held “to objectively verify the wishes of the majority of the inhabitants of the various contested areas”. Peace between Ukraine and Russia “I propose that the Shangri-La dialogue find a mode of…voluntary statement urging Ukraine and Russia to begin peace negotiations immediately,” Prabowo said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Indonesian President Joko Widodo shake hands during the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima, Japan May 21, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential News Service/Handout via REUTERS) Indonesia’s proposal follows President Joko Widodo’s year-long visit to Moscow and Kyiv, where he offered to mediate between their leaders and revive peace talks. He was also chairman of the G20 group of major economies at the time. Speaking on the same panel, Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative and Vice-President of the European Commission of the European Union, noted that if military support for Ukraine stopped, the war would quickly end – but the sovereignty of this country would fall in the face of external aggression. “We can’t stop supporting Ukraine militarily because we don’t want the peace which is… the peace of surrender. The peace of the strongest,” Borrell said. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky has proposed a 10-point peace plan, which calls on Russia to withdraw all its troops from Ukraine. Chief diplomatic adviser Ihor Zhovkva said Ukraine has no interest in a ceasefire that locks in Russian territorial gains.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/international/article-745071 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos