For a Prime Minister who telephoned him, Boris Johnson has great difficulty in delivering a mobile | Marine Hyde

DHave you seen that story about the Indian government official who drained a whole tank to retrieve a phone? Amazing that it turned out not to be even the most ridiculous government phone recovery story this week.

As you may have read, Boris Johnson cannot give the phone he used for most of the pandemic to the Covid inquiry for security reasons. He says he still has the phone, then again he says a lot of things. I think the phone faked its own death and lives in sin under the North Sea with Rebekah Vardy’s agent phone. Can we drain the North Sea? Keir Starmer might suggest that’s one of the things we should be doing instead of digging into.

Anyway, Johnson got a new phone in April 2021, a date which is obviously after all the nationwide lockdowns and various Covid politics disasters. It’s good that we are now doing vital government business on cell phones, just like drug dealers. The WhatsApp messages from Johnson’s second phone are the only ones available for Heather Hallett’s investigation and only after the Cabinet Office redacted them, although the former prime minister now says he will send them directly to her.

As for why Johnson got a new phone in April 2021, it was because the Prime Minister’s personal mobile number was discovered to have been freely available on the internet for 15 years. A normal thing that happens in our normal country. I imagine Johnson fought hard against the dismantling of the handsets, he was to be the mistress equivalent of the Ghost Containment Unit in Ghostbusters. The Female Ghost Containment Unit.

At the time, however, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case were among many government voices dismissing the notion that the prime ministers’ charade was remotely serious. So imagine no one was surprised yesterday to read Johnson’s spokesperson saying: After a high-profile security breach in April 2021, Mr Johnson received advice from security officials never to turn on the old device. The effect is that historical messages are no longer available for search.

Lady Hallett’s letters to Johnson set a different tone for former Cat King Matt Hancock’s pandemic diaries. Photography: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Oh dear. Honestly, what are the odds. Especially since Johnson has spent this whole week playing Captain Transparency and claiming he has given the Cabinet Office all the material requested by the Covid investigation. He does not have. But please greatly appreciate his team’s unspoken suggestion that this is an exceptionally high-stakes phone. For example, if he turns it on, people might actually die. Except we’re talking about the Covid pandemic. Boris Johnson didn’t need to use his phone to make people die unnecessarily. It happened every time he went to work. I know there are complaints about his many vacations, but in the end, every one of them probably saved lives.

In other trust-shattering news, the government has decided to press ahead with the Covid investigation it ordered and to do so using the Human Rights Act, which so many of its leaders have been such harsh criticism. So they join fellow laughable hypocrites, the Daily Mail (which disregards human rights law and was last seen using it to stop other outlets from naming its reporters in a phone hacking); and Owen Paterson (the implacable enemy of the European Court of Human Rights who was last seen taking the British government there for the investigation that led to his sacking). Congratulations to all.

The Cabinet Offices public argument is that many WhatsApp messages are private and not relevant to the investigation. (In private, one must be delighted that the official record is shrinking all the time thanks to WhatsApp, unless you count Mark Zuckerberg as the new guardian of this one.) Then again, it might not be the job of the people who made the big Covid decisions to decide what is or isn’t evidence. And, of course, if government ministers didn’t do half their business over WhatsApp, we wouldn’t even be in this situation. But they did and we are. Live by group chat, die by group chat.

Meanwhile, the decision to pursue the investigation has led to the publication of letters from Lady Hallett to Johnson which, among other things, set a different tone for former Cat King Matt Hancock’s Pandemic Diaries. Reading Matt’s book was like immersing yourself in the story of Covid’s greatest hero. And yet, that may not be the line of inquiry that Lady Hallett & Co will go for. One of them preliminary questions to Johnson is: Did you receive any advice from the then Cabinet Secretary that MP Matt Hancock should be removed from office?

Others of Lady Hallett’s early questions to Johnson also tend towards the excruciating. For example, the one relating to Yevgeny Lebedev: Why did you attend a personal/social gathering on the evening of March 19, after calling on the UK on March 16 to cease non-essential contact with others? And that self-explanatory eye-roll: Please confirm if in March 2020 (or around this time) you offered to senior officials and advisers to inject you with Covid-19 on television to demonstrate to the public that it did not pose a threat?

Ultimately, Johnson’s actions this week seem intended to imply that the messages and notebooks are very, very bad for Rishi Sunak, and possibly for Simon Case and others. Hence the assignment of cooperation by the former prime minister/agent of chaos. Yet you already know that this man whose only political philosophy was his personal advancement finally has a new cause: to make above Sunak.

What a titanic historical figure Boris Johnson won’t be, memorable only for the political disasters and moral swamps his narcissism has carelessly led us into. At least we have an investigation of one or two of them. After that, let’s delete it from the chat.