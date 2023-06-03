- Secretary Austin says China refuses to talk
- Chinese general says US actions hinder dialogue
- US-China talks key to avoiding conflict – Austin
- Austin: Taiwan conflict not imminent or inevitable
Politics
US, China trade blame as hopes for military dialogue fade
SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin chastised China on Saturday for refusing to hold military talks, leaving the superpowers deadlocked over Taiwan and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s top security summit, Austin said Beijing’s refusal to hold talks at the meeting was undermining efforts to keep peace in a region where the two rivals were growing. their military firepower.
“I am deeply concerned that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) has been unwilling to engage more seriously on better crisis management mechanisms between our two militaries,” Austin said at the meeting in Singapore. .
“The more we talk, the more we can avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations that could lead to crisis or conflict.”
A senior Chinese military official hit back, saying the United States was responsible for severing the dialogue by tightening sanctions against Chinese officials and destabilizing the Asia-Pacific with its military presence.
“China-US military relations are facing difficulties, and the responsibility lies entirely with the United States,” Lt. Gen. Jing Jianfeng told reporters at the summit.
“China attaches importance to the development of China-US military relations, and our interactions and communications have never been suspended.”
US and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait as Austin spoke on Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported, in a show of military might that has infuriated China in the past and is likely to bring the two closer together parts.
There had been dim hopes that the annual Shangri-La dialogue would be an opportunity to mend US-China relations, which are at their lowest point in decades.
Washington and Beijing are at odds on everything from the future of democratically governed Taiwan, to territorial claims in the South China Sea and President Joe Biden’s restrictions on semiconductor chip exports.
TAIWAN DEAD END
China’s National Defense Minister Li Shangfu declined an invitation this week to meet Austin at the security summit. Li, a general who has been sanctioned by the United States, is giving his own speech on Sunday.
The two men shook hands on the sidelines of the conference on Friday but did not have detailed talks, the Pentagon said.
“A cordial handshake over dinner is no substitute for substantial engagement,” Austin said.
Dialogue between the two countries has stalled since US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a visit to China in February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was tracked flying across the United States.
One of the thorniest security issues between the two superpowers concerns the future of Taiwan, which Beijing wants to submit to its authority.
There are growing fears that China could invade Taiwan with the United States embroiled in conflict.
Austin cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an example of “how dangerous our world would be if great countries could simply invade their peaceful neighbors with impunity.”
He said the United States was “deeply committed” to preserving the status quo in Taiwan and opposed unilateral changes on either side.
“Conflict is neither imminent nor inevitable. Deterrence is strong today and it’s our job to keep it going,” Austin said.
General Jing said Austin’s comments were misleading, accusing Washington of stoking tensions by forging direct diplomatic ties with Taiwan and increasing arms sales to the territory.
“The United States is using Taiwan to contain China, and separatist forces in Taiwan are seeking support from the United States to push for independence,” Jing told reporters.
Additional reporting by Joe Brock, Greg Torode, Gerry Doyle, Kanupriya Kapoor and Ryan Woo; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan
