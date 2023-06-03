Will Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis ever meet on the debate stage?





As Ron DeSantis kicked off his presidential campaign last week, Donald Trump was asked at a golf tournament about his meeting with the Florida governor at the debate stage. They say he’s not a very good debater, but maybe he is, Trump said of his sidekick-turned-opponent. Well find out. Maybe find out. Because unless he’s getting close, why would anyone argue?

Trump’s question only adds to the uncertainty surrounding the Republican primary debates, which are supposed to begin this summer. The Republican National Committee announced in April that the first debate would take place in August in Milwaukee, hosted by Fox News, with Rumble, the conservative streaming platform, and the Young Americas Foundation as partners. But the RNC has yet to publicly announce a specific date or location, or the criteria for selecting candidates. (Fox News declined to provide details beyond the RNCs’ earlier comments.) Even less information is known about the second debate, other than the fact that it will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Southern California. .

Seems to me they are way behind on everything, said a media official involved in talks with the RNC. I sort of expected that we would at least know the date of the first debate, and at least a schedule for the rest of the fall.

Although the RNC has yet to set the criteria for candidates wishing to debate, Chair Ronna McDaniel has been in frequent communication with candidates and campaigns about the process, according to a source familiar with the discussions. Yet by this time in 2015, the last presidential cycle with a wide-open Republican primary, the date and location of the first debate had already been flagged, and the GOP, having streamlined the debate schedule, was wondering how to accommodate. at the 2016 Rugged Field. on stage.

Behind the scenes, the networks offered the RNC to host debates, with Axios reporting on Friday that CNN chief Chris Licht told the RNC that CNN would air the debate not only on its linear feed, but also potentially on the networks. shelves from other Warner Bros. Discovery channels. Additionally, the outlet noted that Licht had also offered to partner with a conservative-leaning outlet on the proceedings, which could include giving a journalist from the partner outlet a co-moderator spot. Meanwhile, NBC News is pitching with Lester Holt as moderator alongside colleagues from CNBC and Telemundo. According to Axios, the DeSantiss team pushed back against the RNC over hosting debates from CNN or NBC.

Low-voting candidates like Asa Hutchinson, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy would likely jump at the chance to enter a nationally televised debate and DeSantis, far behind Trump in the polls, surely could. benefit. When asked if DeSantis plans to participate in the primary debates, a campaign spokesperson referred Vanity Fair to a quote he recently gave Ben Shapiro, in which he said: Debates are a part important part of the process and that it looks[s] looking forward to participating. (Yet DeSantis also recently told Glenn Beck that the corporate media should not be involved in our process because they are hostile to us as Republicans.)

At the time of the first debate, there could be several other declared candidates, such as Mike Pence, Chris Christie and Chris Sununu. The show will likely go on even if Trump skips it. If we’re announced as a sponsor of a debate, have that debate, whether or not the candidates decide to run, said the media officer involved in the talks.

Trump is likely to withdraw from at least one of the first two debates in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest, The New York Times reported last month. The former president, according to the Times, made it clear that he did not want to bring his Republican challengers to life by sharing the stage with them. Trump, who pulled out of a primary campaign debate in 2016, suggested as much during a radio appearance in April, saying people don’t debate when they have these massive leads in the polls. He complained privately, through several outlets, that the first debate was too soon, and complained publicly about the setting of the second, the Reagan Library, where Washington Post editor Fred Ryan is the chairman of long-time board member.

