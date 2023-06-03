Wow! We lied to RI for years, Jokowi opens the voice





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke out about Indonesia being ‘lied to’. This is the progress of building smelters or facilities for processing and refining mining raw materials in Indonesia. No kidding, to prove that Indonesia had really been lied to, President Jokowi went straight to the construction site of the country’s smelter. “I always check the smelters, the president checks the smelters, so I can make sure the project works. We’ve been lied to for years,” President Jokowi told the State Palace, quoted on Saturday (3/ 6/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Jokowi stressed that he does not want to be promised just the construction of smelters in the country, notably by the copper mining company PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), which is currently building a smelter in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). According to data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), up to January 2023, the completion of AMNT smelter construction had reached 51.63%. Meanwhile, the company’s investment reached US$507.5 million against the planned investment of US$983 million. “It has to be, I demand that it be completed in June, don’t keep promises that don’t materialize,” President Jokowi said. Also in the records of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, there are no less than 8 companies that have not yet completed the construction of a bauxite smelter. As a result, the government banned the export of bauxite-type minerals in June 2023. ESDM Minister Arifin Tasrif explained that out of the plan to build 12 bauxite smelters in the country, so far only 4 are functioning. The other 8 bauxite smelter projects are still under construction. Indeed, based on the field visits, there are very significant differences with the results of the independent verifier. Field findings show that of the 8 smelter projects, 7 smelter sites are still fields. “Even though it was stated in the verification results report, it was shown that development progress had reached a range between 32% and 66%,” Arifin said in a joint working meeting with Commission VII DPR RI, Wednesday (24/5/2023). Here are 8 companies that have yet to complete construction of their foundry projects: 1. PT Quality Sukses Sejahtera is located in Kec. Tayan Hilir, Kab. Sanggau, West Kalimantan, with the company’s planned investment in this project of $484.3 million. 2. PT Dinamika Sejahtera Mandiri is located in Kec. Toba, Kab. Sanggau, West Kalimantan with a $1.2 billion investment plan. 3. PT Parenggean Makmur Sejahtera is located in Kec. Campaga & Cempaga Hulu, Kab. East Kotawaringin, Central Kalimantan with a $509 million investment plan. 4. PT Persada Pratama Cemerlang is located in Kec. Meliau, Kab. Sanggau, West Kalimantan with a $474 million investment plan. 5. PT Sumber Bumi Marau is located in Kec. Marau and Jelai Hulu, Kab. Ketapang, West Kalimantan with a $550 million investment plan. 6. PT Kalbar Bumi Perkasa is located in Kec. Tayan Hilir, Kab. Sanggau, West Kalimantan with a $1.58 billion investment plan. 7. PT Laman Mining is located in Kec. North Hilir Matan, Kab. Ketapang, West Kalimantan with a $1.05 billion investment plan. 8. PT Borneo Alumina Indonesia Kab. Mempawah, West Kalimantan with an investment plan of US$831.5 million [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi wants RI to become a developed country: lose at the WTO, move on! (luc/luc)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230603093519-4-442637/waduh-ri-dibohongi-bertahun-tahun-jokowi-buka-suara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos