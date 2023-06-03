Politics
Chinese negotiator says Russia and Ukraine not ready to start peace talks | International
Li Hui, China’s special envoy to find a negotiated solution to the Ukrainian war, believes that kyiv and Moscow are not yet ready to start peace talks. As things stand, it can be quite difficult for all parties to sit down and negotiate fruitfully, he said during a Friday appearance in Beijing, after returning from a trip in Europe during which he visited Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, the headquarters of the European institutions in Brussels and Russia. The trip does not seem to have yielded tangible results so far.
According to him, there are still many difficulties to overcome. But Li, a former ambassador to Moscow and directly appointed by Chinese President Xi Jinping to weave together an eventual deal, maintained he saw a point of common understanding that should not be overlooked, no matter how small. The Russian side said it never opposed the peace talks, while the Ukrainian side also expressed its desire for peace, the diplomat added.
His conclusion, after two weeks of meetings at the highest level – with President Volodymir Zelenskiy in Kyiv and with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, among others – is that none of the parties involved has closed the leads to peace talks. The risk of escalation, in any case, remains high, and he recalled how, during his visit to Kyiv, anti-aircraft sirens sounded daily and the Ukrainian capital suffered two huge air strikes from Russia. All parties, he said, have also expressed concern about the repercussions of the conflict on the rest of the world, particularly in terms of nuclear security.
China’s intention, he said, is to evaluate the material collected, to study possible initiatives and to return if necessary by sending a new delegation to persevere in the process: The important thing now is that someone takes the initiative to help build the broadest possible consensus and common understanding to create step by step the conditions for a definitive resolution of the crisis. China, Li assured, is ready to help.
The trip lasted from May 15 to 28. Li thanked the warm welcome he received from all the countries he visited, described the conversations as sincere and thorough, and summarized among the disasters caused by a war the very complicated rail and air connections he had had. to do to travel from one capital to another. He also called it wrong information contained in a recent article by The Wall Street Journal in which he would have landed in Europe with a clear message: that European capitals must demand a ceasefire from Ukraine while Russia is present in the occupied territories. This is a maneuver to sow discord between China and Ukraine, he noted.
Kyiv said in a statement following Lis’ May 18 visit that Ukraine would not agree to any peace plan that involved losing its territory or freezing the conflict. Asked directly whether China supports Ukraine’s takeover of occupied areas, including Crimea, the special envoy referred to the first point of the position paper Beijing submitted in February to facilitate a negotiated exit. This first paragraph is very clear, he said. We respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. I think that says a lot about our position. As for Russia, he has not clearly defined Moscow’s red lines for a possible ceasefire.
Sending weapons
Li assured that one of China’s main goals was to bring down the temperature on the battlefield and called for stopping adding fuel, a hint at NATO countries providing military support to the Ukraine. If we want to end the war, it is important that we stop sending weapons to the battlefield. Or tensions will only [enter] an upward spiral, he claimed, echoing a position Beijing has been advocating for months.
China has gradually taken on the role of negotiator. Coinciding with the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he presented a position paper – not a peace plan – for a political resolution to the crisis – not a war. While the 12-point text stressed that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected and that a nuclear war must not be waged and can never be won, it also accused NATO, and particularly the United States, of being the real culprits in the conflict, having failed to take into account Moscow’s legitimate security concerns. This roadmap was coldly received by Washington and Brussels for not distinguishing between aggressor (Russia) and victim (Ukraine), after a year in which the United States and the European Union had repeatedly criticized the calculated equal distance that Beijing maintained in the war in favor of Moscow.
Li said during the appearance that the Ukrainian side told him during his visit that many points of the Chinese plan coincided with President Zelenskiy’s 10-point peace formula.
The seasoned diplomat has spent his entire career managing China’s relations first with the Soviet Union and then with the independent nations that emerged after its dissolution. Li Hui, 70, joined the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Department of Soviet and East European Affairs in 1975, coinciding with a period of deep rivalry between Beijing and Moscow over ideological, political and economic differences.
This senior official is familiar with the modus operandi of Asian giant diplomacy over the past four decades. Li was first posted to the Soviet Union in 1981, where he worked for four years in various positions at the Chinese Embassy. Ten years later, he was again sent to Moscow as first secretary of his country’s diplomatic headquarters, and it was in Moscow that he witnessed the disintegration of the USSR. From Russia, he moved to Kazakhstan in 1992, where he served as Ambassador from 1997 to 1999.
In 2008, he was appointed deputy foreign minister by the Hu Jintao administration and, a year later, ambassador to Russia, a position he retained after Xi Jinping came to power in 2013. the northern province of Heilongjiang, on the border of the Eurasian nation, Li is fluent in Russian and has frequently published articles in the media of both countries, in which he did not hide a position of alignment with the Kremlin. This record had aroused suspicion in kyiv before his visit. Since August 2019, after becoming China’s longest-serving ambassador to the Russian capital (a decade), Li has served as the Chinese government’s special representative for Eurasian affairs.
