Odisha train crash: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Odisha today, travel to Balasore and Cuttack





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha today, sources told India Today. He will first visit the crash site at Balasore, then he will visit Cuttack Hospital. PM @Narendra Modi leaves for Odisha where he will take stock of the situation following the train accident. PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 3, 2023 Earlier in the day, the prime minister also called a meeting to review the situation regarding the Odisha train crash, government sources told PTI. Meanwhile, the railways today said rescue operations at the crash site were complete. On Friday, the 12841 Shalimar-Coromandel Express collided with a freight train in the evening around 7 p.m., killing more than 280 people and injuring around 900 people at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district of Odisha. The South Eastern Railway said on Saturday that the train crash at Balasore from Odisha claimed the lives of 238 people after several Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express coaches derailed near Bahanaga station in Balasore from Odisha. ‘Odisha after hitting a freight train on Friday. The train crash in Balasore, Odisha India is very sad and heartbreaking.

The people of Pakistan express their condolences to the bereaved families and also pray to ALLAH for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Humble tribute to those who died injured.#TrainAccident pic.twitter.com/a9WsfPRkw5 Ehtisham_Ejaz (@Hitmayn51) June 3, 2023 “According to reports received so far, there are 238 casualties. About 650 injured passengers were taken to hospitals in Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro,” the South Eastern Railway said on Saturday. On Saturday, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said bodies were handed over to relatives of the deceased upon presentation of identity documents. Jena said the search and rescue operation was underway. He said the injured victims were being treated in public and private hospitals. “This mission becomes a bit more difficult as the train is badly damaged. The Chairman of the Railway Board, the Chief of the NDRF and the District Magistrate are there at the site. The injured victims are being treated in private hospitals and The autopsy has also started in some places,” Jena said. “The bodies that have been identified and their relatives who produce the documents receive the body. If a body is not identified, the necessary procedure will be followed for autopsy and other measures,” he added. According to officials, a total of about 200 ambulances; of which 167 out of 108 fleets and more than 20 government ambulances have been deployed on site, along with 45 mobile health teams. In addition to this, 50 additional doctors as well as a team of 25 doctors from the SCB were also mobilized. Doctors specializing in forensic medicine (FMT) were also mobilized. Officials said the director of health services, along with the director of blood safety, the additional directorate of medical education and training (DMET) and three other additional directors are in Balasore and are coordinating with teams. health. Watch: Odisha Triple Train Crash: From the Coromandel Express derailment to the three-train collision, how the tragedy unfolded that killed more than 280 people; video of eyewitness account, hotline numbers

