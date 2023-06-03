Boris Johnson sends ‘unredacted WhatsApp’ to Covid-19 inquiry

Friday 02 June 2023 14:36

Boris Johnson (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson said he sent all unredacted WhatsApp directly to the Covid-19 inquiry ahead of a legal clash between the inquiry and the Cabinet Office over access to messages.

The former Prime Minister told Inquiries Chair Baroness Hallett he would like to do the same with messages that are on an old mobile phone he has stopped using for security reasons.

The messages on the locked device refer to discussions prior to May 2021 and are likely to relate to conversations about the three coronavirus lockdowns ordered in 2020.

It comes as ministers prepare for a high-profile legal battle with inquiry as the government seeks to challenge Mr Johnson’s request to submit unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks.

Mr Johnson told Baroness Hallett in a letter sent on Friday: I am sending at your request all unredacted WhatsApp which I have provided to the Cabinet Office.

I would like to do the same with any hardware that might be on an older phone that I’ve already been told I can no longer safely access.

In view of the urgency of your request, I think that this opinion, which comes from the security services, should be tested.

I have asked the Cabinet Office to help him turn it on safely so that I can search it for all relevant documents.

I propose to transmit all this material directly to you.

He also told the former chief justice he would ask the Cabinet Office to retrieve his unredacted notebooks and share them with the panel if the government refused to do so.

While Britain’s leader in 2021, Mr Johnson was forced to switch mobile phones after it emerged his number had been publicly available online for 15 years.

A spokesman for the former leader of the Conservative Party said that if the mobile phone messages were safely accessible again, Mr Johnson was prepared to pass them on in an unredacted form to the inquest.

The potential risks of powering on the device are minimal, according to a cybersecurity expert.

Professor Alan Woodward of the University of Surrey told BBC Radio 4’s World At One program that the Cabinet Office has the facilities to do this safely, adding: It really wouldn’t take much to light the phone and turn off these messages safely.

Lady Hallett is currently in a legal row with ministers over the submission of Mr Johnson’s correspondence.

The Cabinet Office missed a deadline on Thursday to deliver its messages and notebooks in bulk, with no omissions.

In response, the department said it was filing a judicial review challenge with regret.

He promised to continue to cooperate fully with the investigation before, during and after the jurisdictional issue in question is decided by the courts.

This question will focus on whether the Lady Halletts inquiry has the power to force ministers to publish documents and messages which the Cabinet Office says are unambiguously irrelevant and cover matters unrelated to management of Covid by governments.

A former Chief of Staff No 10 said the government was making a serious mistake by not complying with the request for an investigation.

Lord Barwell, who served in Theresa Mays’ administration, told BBC Radio 4s Today: Some of the (WhatsApp) messages may be a bit embarrassing but I nevertheless think they make a serious error.

It is important that we get to the truth. And if we can’t see how the government made the decisions it made, how it got there, then people won’t have confidence in the outcome of the investigation.

It comes after Science Minister George Freeman, during an appearance on the BBC’s Question Time programme, predicted the legal challenge was likely to fail.

The Liberal Democrats have announced they will table a humble motion of address, a parliamentary procedure used by opposition parties to force governments to hand over to the Commons next week calling for the release of all material requested by the inquiry national on the virus.

The inquest said it would not comment on Mr Johnson’s letter or the judicial review until its preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Press association – Patrick Daly and Sophie Wingate