Politics
Boris Johnson sends ‘unredacted WhatsApp’ to Covid-19 inquiry
Friday 02 June 2023 14:36
Boris Johnson said he sent all unredacted WhatsApp directly to the Covid-19 inquiry ahead of a legal clash between the inquiry and the Cabinet Office over access to messages.
The former Prime Minister told Inquiries Chair Baroness Hallett he would like to do the same with messages that are on an old mobile phone he has stopped using for security reasons.
The messages on the locked device refer to discussions prior to May 2021 and are likely to relate to conversations about the three coronavirus lockdowns ordered in 2020.
It comes as ministers prepare for a high-profile legal battle with inquiry as the government seeks to challenge Mr Johnson’s request to submit unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks.
Mr Johnson told Baroness Hallett in a letter sent on Friday: I am sending at your request all unredacted WhatsApp which I have provided to the Cabinet Office.
I would like to do the same with any hardware that might be on an older phone that I’ve already been told I can no longer safely access.
In view of the urgency of your request, I think that this opinion, which comes from the security services, should be tested.
I have asked the Cabinet Office to help him turn it on safely so that I can search it for all relevant documents.
I propose to transmit all this material directly to you.
He also told the former chief justice he would ask the Cabinet Office to retrieve his unredacted notebooks and share them with the panel if the government refused to do so.
While Britain’s leader in 2021, Mr Johnson was forced to switch mobile phones after it emerged his number had been publicly available online for 15 years.
A spokesman for the former leader of the Conservative Party said that if the mobile phone messages were safely accessible again, Mr Johnson was prepared to pass them on in an unredacted form to the inquest.
The potential risks of powering on the device are minimal, according to a cybersecurity expert.
Professor Alan Woodward of the University of Surrey told BBC Radio 4’s World At One program that the Cabinet Office has the facilities to do this safely, adding: It really wouldn’t take much to light the phone and turn off these messages safely.
Lady Hallett is currently in a legal row with ministers over the submission of Mr Johnson’s correspondence.
The Cabinet Office missed a deadline on Thursday to deliver its messages and notebooks in bulk, with no omissions.
In response, the department said it was filing a judicial review challenge with regret.
He promised to continue to cooperate fully with the investigation before, during and after the jurisdictional issue in question is decided by the courts.
This question will focus on whether the Lady Halletts inquiry has the power to force ministers to publish documents and messages which the Cabinet Office says are unambiguously irrelevant and cover matters unrelated to management of Covid by governments.
A former Chief of Staff No 10 said the government was making a serious mistake by not complying with the request for an investigation.
Lord Barwell, who served in Theresa Mays’ administration, told BBC Radio 4s Today: Some of the (WhatsApp) messages may be a bit embarrassing but I nevertheless think they make a serious error.
It is important that we get to the truth. And if we can’t see how the government made the decisions it made, how it got there, then people won’t have confidence in the outcome of the investigation.
It comes after Science Minister George Freeman, during an appearance on the BBC’s Question Time programme, predicted the legal challenge was likely to fail.
The Liberal Democrats have announced they will table a humble motion of address, a parliamentary procedure used by opposition parties to force governments to hand over to the Commons next week calling for the release of all material requested by the inquiry national on the virus.
The inquest said it would not comment on Mr Johnson’s letter or the judicial review until its preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
Press association – Patrick Daly and Sophie Wingate
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cityam.com/boris-johnson-sends-all-unredacted-whatsapps-to-covid-inquiry-going/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson sends ‘unredacted WhatsApp’ to Covid-19 inquiry
- Over the weekend, President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana visited the Klotok Coffee Shop
- Why the US military almost blew up the moon with a nuclear bomb
- Actor Jamie Foxx reportedly blind and paralyzed after long hospital stay
- Franklin girls’ tennis advances to semifinals
- “My Tech Journey From Topshop to Farfetch”
- Blood test for more than 50 cancers ‘shows promise’ in research – BBC News
- CDC: Childhood brain infections increased last winter but remain rare
- Odisha train crash: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Odisha today, travel to Balasore and Cuttack
- How and When to See the June Full Moon in the UK
- Add update record to SQL server in Google Sheets
- Spelling bee champion describes victory as “surreal”.