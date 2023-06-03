Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be sworn in for 3rd term as president today, likely to reveal new cabinet





Image source: AP/FILE Turkey’s longtime president Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President’s swearing-in ceremony: Following a victory in the country’s recently concluded general elections, Turkey’s longtime President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to be sworn in to parliament on Saturday June 3. This will also mark his third term. Last week Erdogan, 69, won a new five-year term in a presidential run-off that could extend his 20-year rule in the country. According to reports, he is also likely to announce the members of his new cabinet after the swearing-in ceremony. The country of 85 million people controls NATO’s second-largest army, hosts millions of refugees and played a crucial role in brokering a deal that allowed the shipment of grain from Ukraine, averting a global food crisis. Dozens of foreign dignitaries travel to attend the ceremony, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Carl Bildt, a prominent former Swedish prime minister. National challenges loom as Erdogan takes oath They are expected to pressure Erdogan to lift his country’s objections to Sweden joining the military alliance which requires the unanimous approval of all allies. Erdogan is sworn in amid a host of challenges coming interiors, including a struggling economy, pressure to repatriate millions of Syrian refugees and the need to rebuild after a devastating earthquake in February that killed 50,000 people and leveled entire towns in southern country. ALSO READ: Turkey Elections: Erdogan Reelected President For Third Time Despite Earthquake, Inflation Mayhem The country is grappling with an inflation-fueled cost-of-living crisis that peaked at 85% in October before falling back to 44% last month. The Turkish currency has lost more than 10% of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year. to fight inflation. Erdogan wins the second round of the presidential election on May 14 Erdogan is already Turkiye’s longest-serving leader In power as prime minister and then as president since 2003. He solidified his power through constitutional changes that transformed the Turkish presidency from a largely ceremonial role into an office powerful. Notably, Erdogan defeated opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a runoff election held on May 28, after narrowly failing to secure an outright victory in a first round of voting on May 14. (With AP inputs) latest world news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/turkey-s-recep-tayyip-erdogan-oath-ceremony-as-president-new-cabinet-composition-latest-updates-2023-06-03-874084 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos