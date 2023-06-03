Politics
The price of zero – MIR
A polarizing COVID policy
China’s zero COVID policy has finally been canceled after years of promoting the policy. While most countries have shifted to approaches that emphasize living with the virus, China has been trapped in a cycle of lockdowns and testing, where one positive case was enough to shut down an entire neighborhood.
Xi Jinping has used the pandemic to further strengthen his political power under the guise of protecting Chinese citizens. When zero-COVID was the first implemented in Wuhan after city lockdown, politics worked quite well. Beijing took a cautious approach to COVID-19 when little was known about the virus. As a country of over 1.3 billion people, of which over 166 million over 65, any uncontained epidemic would be catastrophic. The CCP’s radical policies have succeeded in what they set out to do, and the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in China has receded. While countries like the United States were counting thousands of COVID-19-related deaths daily, China was counting them in handfuls.
Even as vaccines were developed and more variants emergedas the Omicron infectious strain, China has remained strong, unwavering in its zero-COVID policy. But even then, Beijing claimed the philosophy behind the draconian laws was to put life first, in stark contrast to the more lenient approaches of Western governments. countries like Canadawhich had followed similar policies in the developing phases of the pandemic, gradually moved away from lockdown measures after successful vaccination campaigns, with most mandates to be abandoned. Many in China have been frustrated by the lack of reopening. As a result, massive protests broke out across China on a scale not seen since the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.
Yet public health and safety concerns belie the true intentions behind China’s zero COVID policy. The Politburo has been able to perpetually police and control millions of residents on a near-daily basis under the guise of protecting them, conveniently thwarting opposition, COVID-related or otherwise. While an epidemic will devastate China, zero-COVID has become insidious as the Politburo persisted in politics even as epidemiologists said it does not work anymore.
Bullying strategies
Lockdown orders have been issued in all major cities in China, even after proving their worth detrimental at home, to keep Chinas “zero Covid-19 cases. Such was the case with Wuhan in 2019the first city to undergo a lockdown restriction, confining 11 million citizens to their homes.
Although China has protected its citizens from this virus, this protection and the growing lack of freedom have become inextricable as the pandemic has continued. The Xis cabinet found a handy weapon in lockdown measures to crack down on dissent, especially when those orders were happening in the context of Hong Kong. civil unrest. But Beijing knew it could not use this weapon indefinitely. He surrendered at public events that demonstrated civic agitationas organized walks, against the zero-COVID policy. The writing on the wall was clear: as much as zero-COVID facilitated the political goals of the Politburos, a country of 1.3 billion people could not be controlled forever. Fear and intimidation from Beijing no longer intimidated defiant protesters as their grievances reached a breaking point.
Submitting to the CCP’s iron fist was a ploy to exert power over the protesters. Almost everyone, from university students to migrant workersopposed how unnecessarily heavy the zero-COVID policy restrictions were not a complete cancellation of all COVID-19 policies at once. However, it didn’t matter to the CCP because it used it to label these citizens as disgruntled despite the policies in place.
The months after the repeal
Two months after the repeal of zero-COVID, China reported that its official death toll from COVID-19 was 83,150, which is ten times less than the official US death toll of 1.4 million. Beijing claims it’s because of its unprecedented policy-making, but overflowing morgues and hospitals tell a different story. It is estimated that more than 1.5 million Chinese citizens have died during the pandemic, and the lowest public figure is thought to be to be made. This high number of deaths is probably due to the Chinese population being more likely to receive the virus after confinement due to low herd immunity. Disinformation also abounded on Chinese social media, with fictional treatments of icy salt water widely circulated and offering nothing more than false reassurance amid the growing death toll.
Unsurprisingly, the strict three years blockages weighed on the country’s economy. China’s GDP fell by 2.6%unemployment has reached 6 percentand its expected economic growth of 5.5% was missed. Nevertheless, supporters argue that the Politburo has chosen the lesser of two evils because there is always a trade-off between economy and health, but not to the point of maintaining zero tolerance.
China’s political position in the Asia-Pacific region has also been damaged. The Lowy Institutes 2023 Asian Power Index, which measures a country’s power across eight themes, shows that it has declined the most out of the 26 nations surveyed. Extended stops made Chinese companies are unreliable for their service due to supply bottlenecks, crippling the economy. In comparison, the United States maintained its position as the most influential country in the Asia-Pacific region in areas such as economic and military capabilities, although these also declined during this period. Additionally, mistrust of Chinese statistics is widespread, as its government has misrepresented COVID-19 figures since the start of the pandemic. Instead of attributing deaths to COVID-19, health officials will look for excuses to name it pneumonia or heart failure instead. Xi tried to eat his cake and have it too. It is almost impossible for the Politburo to create international hegemony if it also has problems mixing within its own borders.
In Chinese accounting, this excludes people who died outside of hospitals. Experts believe that deaths in hospital probably still represent only a small proportion of the total number of deaths. China reported few deaths until the recent outbreak. https://t.co/JvnzQYOzUS pic.twitter.com/uhYDM7gxLD
— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 15, 2023
What does this imply ?
Although it emphasized its superior strategy to limit COVID-19 outbreaks, the CCP repealed the policy in December 2022 for ambiguous reasons. This may be due to a desire to retaliate against protesters or to keep pace with the world, but it could also be a Machiavellian maneuver on the part of Beijing. The rapid repeal of zero-COVID cemented the power the Politburo held instead of undermining it.
It’s all about looks for China, from building hospitals that have been just quarantine zones to the COVID-19 figures, Beijing revised its story as it went. Chinese censors have reportedly portrayed Xi as the hero of the Chinese masses, regardless of the outcome of his policies. Beijing has already used historical revisionism to present its politics as absolutely right, ignoring the negative collective experience of the Chinese people. Historical revisionism is not a new concept for China, as its media has claimed that COVID-19 originated from an american soldier who traveled to Wuhan to deflect international blame. Minxin Pei of Claremont McKenna College said Beijing’s new zero-COVID narrative is controlling the discussion surrounding the topic. Before that, [the zero-COVID success narrative] was temporary. Now its pretty aggressive messaging. The words [the Politburo is] use now are truly amazing, Xei said. I hope that in the coming weeks you will see a real campaign emphasizing this triumphant message.
While the visions of the Politburos are not entirely in disbelief, we should not praise them for protecting citizens just to consolidate power. Zero tolerance or not, the Chinese government aims to emerge victorious. Appearing strong when you are weak is a dogma taught by Sun Tzu, so what will this mean for China and how it touts its triumph against COVID-19?
Edited by Pascal Hogue
The featured image: Lockdown in Shanghai, 45 days by Han Lei is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.
|
Sources
