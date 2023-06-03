Boris Johnson and the WhatsApp Covid line explained

Boris Johnson is at the center of a furious row between Rishi Sunak’s government andthe official Covid-19 inquiry as ministers refuse to provide the probe with all the information they want.

The inquiry was set up by Mr Johnson to examine decisions made before, during and after the pandemic in the UK to determine what went right and what went wrong.

But his successor, through the Cabinet Office, launched an unprecedented legal battle to shield certain notes and WhatsApp messages from the then former Prime Minister from investigation.

Mr Johnson, in turn, today decided to hand them over himself, meaning the government could take irrelevant legal action and have the documents he wants to keep secret placed in the public domain.

Here’s everything you need to know about the line and what it means for those involved.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was a central figure in managing the UK’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, his personal documents have been requested to help an investigation he set up during his tenure

What did the Covid survey ask?

The chair of the inquest, retired judge Baroness Hallett, requested notebooks, official journals and WhatsApp messages from Mr Johnson.

The peer, who has the power to summon evidence and examine witnesses under oath, wants to try documents covering a two-year period between January 2020 and February 2022.

The Baroness said that “the entire contents of the specified documents are potentially relevant to the lines of inquiry pursued by the investigation”.

In essence, she believes that under the terms set out at the initiation of the investigation, she has the legal authority to demand the material in question.

The inquest will examine thousands of documents and has requested witness statements from central figures involved in the handling of the pandemic, including Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Dominic Cummings.

In May, Hallett issued a legal warning to the Cabinet Office and set a deadline for documents at the end of May 2023.

How did the Cabinet Office react?

The Cabinet Office asked for a delay in delivering the documents and was given an additional 48 hours, bringing it to 4pm yesterday.

But he only provided incomplete versions of Boris Johnson’s documents, saying he had removed personal and private information which was “unambiguous” for the investigation.

Shortly after the deadline expired, the government said it would seek to challenge the order to reveal full details in court.

‘The Cabinet Office has today sought leave to bring in a judicial review’ of the decision, he said. “We do this with regret.”

A judicial review means it will be up to a High Court judge to determine whether Baroness Hallett has the power to force the government to hand over the documents, or whether he is allowed to keep some of them secret.

In a letter to the inquiry, the commander claimed there were issues of principle at stake, which affected the rights of individuals and the proper conduct of government.

“Individuals, junior officials, current and former ministers and departments should not be required to provide material unrelated to the work of the investigation,” he said.

Many UK politicians, civil servants and journalists use WhatsApp as an informal and candid means of communication, the government has an interest in keeping these documents redacted due to the conversations that could follow if published.

How did Boris Johnson react?

Mr Johnson’s office said the former prime minister had handed over all the documents to the government and urged authorities to provide them to the inquiry.

The Cabinet Office confirmed it had obtained Johnson’s notebooks and various downloaded WhatsApp messages, but said it had not received a response to a phone request from Johnson.

Johnson wrote to Hallett on Thursday, saying he was “more than happy” to deliver the requested WhatsApp messages and notebooks “in an unredacted form.”

Today, after the announcement of the judicial review, he produced a new twist by revealing that he was handing over the uncensored documents directly to the investigation, bypassing the ministers.

He wrote to the chair of the inquiry: ‘The government decided yesterday to take legal action.It was not my decision to do so.

“While I understand the Government’s position, I am not prepared to let my material become a test for others when I am perfectly happy for the inquiry to see it.

“I am therefore providing the material directly at your request today in unredacted form.”

Heather Hallett (pictured above) requested official diaries, notebooks and WhatsApp messages from Boris Johnson to judge decisions made throughout the pandemic

What could happen next?

The Cabinet Office has insisted on obtaining the unredacted documents from Johnson, but the Cabinet Office insists the inquiry cannot “request unambiguously irrelevant information”.

Hallett, however, maintains the view that the documents requested are all potentially relevant to the investigation.

If the government does not comply, a legal battle could ensue, which could complicate the investigation.

Rivka Gottlieb of COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said it was “absolutely obscene that the Cabinet Office was spending hundreds of thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money pursuing its own public inquiry”.

Lady Hallett said failure to deliver unredacted WhatsApp messages would breach the Inquiries Act 2021.

Public hearings are scheduled to begin June 13 and last until 2026, and Johnson is expected to testify, along with other senior ministers.

What are the politicians saying?

Some senior Tory ministers are also speaking out against the Cabinet Office decision.

William Wragg, chairman of the House of Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, told BBC News: ‘If the inquiry asks for documents and information, then whoever has asked must comply.

Science Minister George Freeman also commented, on the BBC’s Question Time program he said: ‘I have absolutely no doubt that the courts will find that Baroness Hallett will decide the evidence that she deems relevant, and then we’ll continue.

“I personally think it is highly likely that the courts will decide that Baroness Hallett will decide what evidence [is relevant]but I think it is a point worth testing.

Opposition members also commented, with deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner saying: ‘As other countries around the world have already finalized their inquiries into the pandemic, it is essential that UK government ministers comply now fulfill their obligations so that the public can access the truth and those responsible can be held accountable.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We are confident in our position but are carefully considering next steps.”