President Xi stresses building modern Chinese civilization

President Xi Jinping (Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for taking on new cultural missions and building a modern Chinese civilization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting on cultural heritage and development on Friday.

The cultural missions of the new era are to further advance cultural prosperity, build a leading country in culture and foster modern Chinese civilization, Xi said.

“With unwavering cultural confidence, a deep sense of mission and a spirit of tireless striving, we must unite our efforts to create a new culture for our times,” he said.

Prior to the meeting, Xi visited the National Publications and Culture Archive of China (CNAPC) and the Chinese Academy of History.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the visits and chaired the meeting.

On Thursday afternoon, Xi visited the CNAPC headquarters in the northern suburbs of Beijing. After a tour of the exhibition halls, Xi expressed concern for priceless classic publications that have endured the vicissitudes of time.

CNAPC was built to advance Chinese civilization, the only uninterrupted civilization in the world, Xi said.

Xi stressed the institution’s primary responsibility for collection, while encouraging it to strengthen research on collected objects.

On Friday afternoon, Xi visited the Chinese Academy of History. He entered the Chinese Archaeological Museum of the Academy and visited exhibits including one on the origins of civilization.

Xi stressed the essential role of archeology in deepening understanding of China’s rich and profound culture. He stressed the importance of conducting research and providing interpretations regarding the origins of Chinese civilization.

Xi said he hopes scholars will continue to improve their research efforts and contribute their wisdom and efforts to the advancement of Chinese modernization.

Afterwards, Xi attended the meeting on cultural heritage and development at the academy. After several professors and scholars spoke, he delivered an important speech.

Xi pointed out that Chinese civilization has a long and continuous history dating back to ancient times, and said a comprehensive and deep understanding of this history is essential to more effectively promote the creative transformation and development of China’s beautiful traditional culture. , and to develop modern Chinese. civilization.

As salient features of Chinese civilization, its consistency determines at a fundamental level that the Chinese people should go their own way, and its originality determines the enterprising spirit of the Chinese people, Xi said.

His unity fundamentally determines that the various ethnic cultures of the Chinese nation are integrated and come together closely even in the face of major setbacks, and that a strong and unified country is the pillar on which the well-being of all Chinese people depends, Xi added.

He went on to say that the inclusiveness of Chinese civilization determines the harmonious coexistence of various religious beliefs in China and determines the open and inclusive mentality towards various civilizations around the world. Its peaceful nature determines that China will continue to pursue exchanges and mutual learning with different civilizations rather than cultural hegemony, that China will not impose its own values ​​and political system on others, and that China will promote cooperation rather than confrontation and will not create exclusive blocs.

Integrating the basic principles of Marxism with the specific realities and beautiful traditional culture of China is the path that should be taken to explore and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics within Chinese civilization, which spans more than 5 000 years, Xi noted, adding that such integration is the Party’s most important tool for success.

Despite their different cultural roots, Marxism and beautiful traditional Chinese culture are very consistent, Xi said.

The integration of Marxism and China’s beautiful traditional culture will create a new type of culture that is in line with Chinese modernization, and broaden the cultural foundations of the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, he said.

Their integration will provide a broader cultural space for theoretical and institutional innovation in the future, and strengthen the cultural subjectivity of Chinese people, he said.

Their inclusion underscores that the Party’s understanding of China’s path, theory and system has reached a new high, as has its confidence in its history and culture, he said. It also shows that the Party’s awareness of pushing forward cultural innovation while inheriting traditional beautiful culture has reached a new level.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has given priority to cultural progress in its overall work and introduced a series of new ideas, views and judgments that are fundamental guidelines for work in the areas of communication, ideology and culture, according to Xi.

To build a modern Chinese civilization at this new historical starting point, China must remain confident in its culture and continue to follow its own path, and promote the Chinese experience in Chinese theory to achieve intellectual independence and self-reliance. , Xi said.

He also stressed the need to remain committed to openness and inclusion, and to adapt foreign cultures to China’s local context.

Chairing the meeting, Cai Qi called for adherence to the guiding principles of Xi’s important speech. He stressed the importance of efforts to deepen understanding of cultural progress, better shoulder new cultural missions, and make solid progress in building a modern Chinese civilization and making China a country with a strong socialist culture.

Senior officials including Li Shulei, Tie Ning, Shen Yiqin, Qin Gang and Jiang Xinzhi participated in the activities.

