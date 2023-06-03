Jokowi’s message to Hajj officers shows professionalism





Medina, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Joko Widodo) advised Hajj officials to be professional in assisting Indonesian pilgrims. This message was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (PMK), Muhadjir Effendy, during the review of the readiness of Hajj facilities and officers in the Medina (Daker ) of the Hajj Organizing Committee of Saudi Arabia (PPIH) in Medina on Saturday. (3/6/2023). “The Hajj officers show professionalism in providing services to pilgrims, especially the elderly (elderly), especially not to have the wrong intention,” Muhadjir said. He disclosed that the function of Hajj officers is to provide services to the congregation. “His job is to become a servant of Hajj. If necessary, you don’t have to do Hajj, that’s fine, because the reward is the same as the Hajj pilgrimage,” he said. He said hajj officers had to work hard because this year’s pilgrimage prioritized the elderly. “The older congregations that will be postponed will weigh on us,” he said. Muhadjir said that based on the results of the field visits, the elderly had been queuing for 13 years. “Yesterday I checked that the elderly had been queuing for 13 years, the average was over 10 years. It would be a pity if they were not given the possibility of going on pilgrimage. you have to be prepared,” he said. Watch live broadcast of BTV programs here

