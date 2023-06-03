Trump News Today: Donald Trump boasts of a tough stance on Russian President Vladimir Putin





Donald Trump sat down with Sean Hannity for his final town hall in Iowa on Thursday night, with nearly all the questions coming from the Fox News host himself rather than local voters.

In front of a loud and adoring crowd, the former president was quizzed on domestic and foreign policy matters, saying he would resolve most issues within six months of his return to power and that the United States would jump again , while bragging about his tough stance on Russia and Iran.

When other GOP primary candidates like Ron DeSantis and Asa Hutchinson were brought up, he dismissed the threat they posed as the audience booed and laughed at the mere mention of their names.

But there was no hint of Fox’s recent $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over alumni coverage of Mr Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election fraud was rigged against him.

Mr. Trump took the opportunity to try to deny the latest allegations that he knowingly stored classified Pentagon documents from his presidency, insisting: I don’t know. All I know is that everything I did was right.

A document specifically mentioned in a recording of the former president is now said to be missing.

HighlightsView latest update 1685781900Sweeping racketeering case possible as Georgia may expand investigation to other states, report says

Oliver O’Connell3 June 2023 09:45

1685771100Are you blind?: DeSantis hits out at reporter during New Hampshire campaign visit

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Attacked Journalist, Asking Him to Be Blind? after they asked him why he wouldn’t answer questions from potential voters.

Mr DeSantis, who formally announced his 2024 presidential bid in a buggy Twitter Spaces event hosted by Elon Musk, hosted a campaign event in New Hampshire on Thursday, after which he declined to respond to questions. issues.

Oliver O’Connell3 June 2023 06:45

1685763907Vivek Ramaswamy will call for an end to US support for Ukraine

Vivek Ramaswamy, the anti-reawakening biotech entrepreneur and asset manager turned Republican presidential candidate, has a plan to end Russia’s year-and-a-half-long war on Ukraine.

Andrew Feinberg filed this story from New Hampshire.

Oliver O’Connell3 June 2023 04:45

1685756707I did it for 30 years: Roger Stone caught on the mic explaining how to manipulate Trump

Donald Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone was caught on audio explaining how he allegedly manipulated the former president for decades.

Mr Stone, who served as an official adviser to Mr Trump during his first presidential campaign, is the subject of the Danish documentary A Storm Foretold which references Mr Stone as Trump’s political godfather.

Although Mr. Stone publicly brags about Mr. Trump’s abilities and image, privately it seems he feels differently.

Ariana Baio has the story.

Oliver O’Connell3 June 2023 02:45

1685753107Trump town halls reveal media’s failure to fact-check a fountain of nonsense

Donald Trump ended his town hall on Fox News on Thursday night after making another whirlwind of misrepresentations on a wide range of topics the 2020 election, his trade policy and his efforts to stay in the presidency to name a few. -ones.

The hour-long performance was notable only for its rigid adherence to form: The ex-president spewed lies and conspiracies faster than any reporter could respond, not Foxs Sean Hannity have ever grown back significantly.

But the similarities between Mr. Trump’s appearances on Fox News and his second-place rival, CNN, a few weeks earlier beg the question: Why does cable news keep doing this?

Oliver O’Connell3 June 2023 01:45

1685749507Not inspiring: Trump and Maga allies mock Biden for Air Force graduation

The president fell to his knees after tripping over a sandbag after two hours on stage at the service academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Mr. Biden, 80, did not appear hurt by the fall and continued to stand on stage until the ceremony ended several minutes later, according to the White House pool.

Oliver O’Connell3 June 2023 00:45

1685745907Trump downplays legal threat to record secret documents

Donald Trump returned to a familiar refrain on Thursday, once again insisting he had done nothing wrong even as new challenges seemingly crop up every day for the ex-president who faces a multitude criminal and civil investigations.

Mr. Trump returned to Iowa for a town hall-style event with his favorite cable network, Fox News, moderated by primetime opinion host Sean Hannity, who is now the Fox star likely closest to the former president given the sacking of Tucker Carlson, the networks former star pundit.

And faced with a new leaked recording indicating that Mr Trump knew he kept classified documents after his presidential term ended, he again insisted he had done nothing wrong.

Oliver O’Connell2 June 2023 23:45

1685744118Arkansas librarians sue to block state law that threatens them with jail

A coalition of librarians, libraries, patrons, bookstores and publishers is suing officials in the state of Arkansas after sweeping state law was passed that could threaten librarians with jail time and heavy fines for materials of their collections.

Arkansas is among four states that recently enacted state laws that make it easier to sue libraries, librarians and booksellers for explicit content, as Republican lawmakers and right-wing activists target LGBT+ content and descriptions of gender identity and sexuality in a national campaign targeting materials in classrooms and on shelves.

Oliver O’Connell2 June 2023 23:15

1685743218Trump lawyers ask judge to step out of criminal case

Hours after his historic impeachment this spring, Donald Trump set his anger on the judge, complaining that he is a Trump-hating judge with a family full of Trump haters.

On Friday, the presidents’ former attorneys doubled down on that criticism, demanding that Judge Juan Manuel Merchan step down from his criminal case in New York over what they say is anti-Trump bias and a conflict of interest stemming from it. of the work of his daughters for some of them. Wins over Democratic rivals.

Oliver O’Connell2 June 2023 23:00

1685742307Trump surprises crowd by mocking people who say they woke up

Donald Trump surprised a crowd in Iowa by mocking people obsessed with using the Republican buzzword woke, insisting most people can’t even define what it means.

The former president himself has regularly used the phrase to attack his opponents, and last month his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, announced the launch of a lifestyle magazine for unwoke men.

Graeme Massie has the story.

Oliver O’Connell2 June 2023 22:45

