ATC judge says Imran will have to appear in court to get his car back





ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – Islamabad Police on Friday submitted their report to the Anti-Terrorism Court in the case regarding the ‘supardari’ of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s vehicle in a case of rioting and vandalism in the court complex of Islamabad.

The report states that the defendants involved in the riot and violence were seated in the PTI President’s vehicle. Shalimar police had taken the vehicle into custody. Imran Khan’s lawyer, Mirza Asim, said his client’s vehicle broke down during the last hearing and he left in another vehicle. He said the clearance letter from the owner of the vehicle was available and requested the court to issue directions for the release of the vehicle.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas, hearing the case, noted that the vehicle could not be returned until the owner of the vehicle appeared. The court today (Saturday) summoned the investigating officer in charge of the case as well as the file.

An Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) on Friday extended until June 13 the bail of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in three different cases related to the May 9 riots, including the case of the Jinnah House attack. Ahmad Buttar led the proceedings on the PTI president’s bail requests. Imran Khan and his lawyer appeared in court during the proceedings.

Imran’s lawyer assured that the court’s instructions would be respected and that his client would join the investigations.

Sarwar Road Police, Gulberg Police and Shadman Town Police had registered three different cases against PTI leaders and workers in connection with the May 9 riots following the arrest of the party chairman. The cases had been registered under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court has also extended the provisional bail of the PTI Chairman until June 6 in a case of concealing facts about the death of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, a PTI worker.

Judge Anwaarul Haq Pannu heard the PTI President’s bail request and ordered the investigator to record the PTI President’s statement after the proceedings. Imran Khan and his lawyer appeared in court during the proceedings.

