Chinese dissidents in New York open world’s only Tiananmen Museum





New York (AFP) Chinese dissidents who took part in the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square opened a museum in New York on Friday dedicated to the memory of the “democratic dreams of the Chinese people”, two days before the 34th anniversary of the “brutal suppression” of the uprising .

“The events of 1989 had an impact on China but also on the whole world,” said Wang Dan, founder of the tiny museum and a figurehead of the student movement in Tiananmen Square. “Today, as we begin to realize the threat to human civilization posed by Xi Jinping’s regime, we should remember 1989,” he said, referring to the current Chinese leader. which strengthened its grip at the end of last year by assuming a historic third place. consecutive term. In a small office in midtown Manhattan, Wang had displayed photos, videos, clippings, posters, letters and banners about the democratic uprising that Beijing crushed, killing at least 1,000 protesters. “We must commemorate those who sacrificed their lives and remember the democratic dreams of the Chinese people at that time,” said Wang, who spent years in prison in China before being exiled in 1998 to the United States, where he later earned a doctorate in history at Harvard. “Even in the United States, we still feel the pressure and threats from the Chinese government,” he told AFP. “The events of 1989 relate not only to the past but also to today and the future,” Wang said, demanding that the world “also remember the true face of the Chinese Communist Party.” Several prominent Chinese critics and US politicians spoke at the inauguration of the museum, the world’s only permanent exhibit on Tiananmen after a museum in Hong Kong closed in 2021. The artistic flourish that accompanied the Tiananmen commemoration in Hong Kong each year has all but disappeared under Beijing’s grip on the territory. Visitors and journalists on June 2, 2023 in New York for the opening of the only memorial museum in the world dedicated to the Chinese democratic movement in Tiananmen Square which was suppressed by Beijing on June 4, 1989 Ed JONES / AFP For more than 30 years, tens of thousands of people have gathered every June 4 in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park for a candlelight vigil. But since China imposed a national security law in 2020, local authorities have shut down such gatherings, while criminalizing most public displays of dissent. “We have to stay up” In New York, a group of Chinese students living in the United States joined a Friday night march through Manhattan between the new Tiananmen Museum and the Chinese Consulate General. Some wore masks and sunglasses to avoid being recognized and potentially endangering their families back in China, an AFP reporter said. Protester Yuge Shi said it was “very important” to be able to protest. “You know, the Chinese government killed so many people in 1989, and they don’t want people to remember that,” he said. “So every year we have to stand here and tell all the people in the world that there is a story.” Shawn, a protester who only gave her first name for security reasons, said protests last year against China’s strict “zero Covid” policy echoed those held on the Tiananmen Square decades ago. “Almost 40 years have passed between the White Paper protests and the Tiananmen Square protest, and yet we are still governed by the same government whose nature has not changed one iota,” he said. she declared. Widespread protests against Xi’s strict “zero Covid” policy gripped China late last year. They were dubbed the “White Paper” protests because many protesters waved blank sheets of paper to symbolize censorship. AFP 2023

