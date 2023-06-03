Trump has established a disconcerting connection between himself and the Mona Lisa





Donald Trump has just compared himself to the world’s most famous painting in a rather bizarre turn of events.

In an interview with Cardiff-based Welsh-language television channel S4C, Trump spoke about the devoted fans who attend most of his rallies, following him around the country.

And then he did something particularly strange, and compared his followers to people queuing to see the most famous work of art of all time: the Mona Lisa.

He said: You have people who go to the Mona Lisa, they love the Mona Lisa and they will see it hundreds and hundreds of times and it gets better every time.

The Mona Lisa has been on display in the Louvre Museum in Paris since 1797 and is said to be one of the most visited paintings in the world with 10 million people coming to view it each year.

The presidential hopeful also likened his fans to roadies, saying: You have people who follow rock bands and they listen to the same songs over and over and over.

Trump has a reputation for repeating various slogans, including his 2016 slogan Make America Great Again and his persistent attacks on fake news as well as his regular use of hyperbole.

He also claimed that his fanbase is similar to theatergoers who go to a Broadway play where they will see it 20 times, saying he recognizes the same attendees at each gathering and sometimes they even arrive three or four days earlier at the event.

And Trump admitted to S4C that he tends to stick to the same 20 topics in his speeches, saying: I can tell them different ways and sometimes I do it many times. But they just want to hear it over and over again.

Visitors crowd in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s painting ‘Mona Lisa’ at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

As the Daily Mirror first reported, the frontrunner in the race to be the Republican presidential candidate made the startling comparison when speaking to journalist Maxine Hughes.

The interview will be part of a documentary called Trump: Byd Eithafol (Trump: An Extreme World) which is about Trump’s fanbase.

The Mirror claimed the interview was to take place at Trumps Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida, and his team insisted he could only be asked about the rise of his MAGA movement.

Trump: Byd Eithafol will air on S4C on Sunday June 11 at 9 p.m. and will be available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/donald-trump-compare-mona-lisa-us_uk_6479c41ee4b091b09c320c07 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos