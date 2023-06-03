Holiday weekend, Jokowi and his family visit Klotok cafe in Jogja





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo are enjoying this weekend by visiting Klotok Coffee Shop on Jalan Kaliurang, Sleman Regency, Yogyakarta Special Region. On this occasion, Jokowi and Iriana were accompanied by their son Kaesang Pangarep and their daughter-in-law Erina Gudono. Based on the press release from the Presidential Secretariat, Jokowi and Iriana arrived at Cafe Klotok around 09:50 WIB, Saturday (3/6/2023). There, Jokowi and her family enjoyed a number of signature Klotok Coffee Shop menus, ranging from klotok coffee, lodeh vegetables, garit tempeh to crispy eggs. “Very delicious. Lodeh, crispy eggs, tempe garit,” President Jokowi wrote on a board that had been prepared for shop visitors. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The stall owner, Sri Handayani, admitted that she was very proud that Jokowi and her family visited her shop. In fact, he said that Ibu Iriana expressed his gratitude for his efforts in preserving Indonesian cuisine. “She (Mrs. Iriana) is happy because we are defending regional cuisine, promoting regional cuisine,” Sri Handayani said. Sri Handayani was also touched to receive President Jokowi and his family as guests of honor at her booth. “It makes you emotional, because Mr. President is good, he is loved by his people. So who is not happy with the arrival of the President, it is an honour,” Sri Handayani said. Not only stall owners, but also visitors to Klotok Coffee Shop were also happy with the arrival of Jokowi and his family. One of them was Diah, a visitor from Jakarta who hadn’t expected to meet Jokowi and her family in person at the cafe. “I was not expecting it, I just wanted to have breakfast and then I saw the Paspampres pass by, it turns out that there was Pak Jokowi. Yesterday I was just in Malioboro, I thought that I wouldn’t come here, it turned out here,” Diah said. “Very happy, Mother Iriana was really good just now,” he continued. The same was felt by Lina, a visitor from Surabaya who came with her family. Lina did not expect to meet Jokowi during her vacation in Yogyakarta. “I didn’t expect it at all, earlier our intention was to have breakfast at the hotel, it didn’t work out, I just came here to Kopi Klotok early in the morning, it turned out that there was Mr. “Happy. Pak Jokowi, thank you, still healthy, successful,” Lina’s son Raihan said after taking a selfie with President Jokowi. During the visit, Jokowi and her family also greeted and took selfies with visitors and the community around Klotok Cafe. Additionally, Jokowi and Iriana also handed out gifts, T-shirts, and books to the public. Watch the video ‘Update on Fatal Rail Crash Victims in India: 288 Killed and 850 Injured’: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (zap/hri)

