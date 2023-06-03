Politics
Farm animals and crops suffer from extreme weather affecting China
hong kong
CNN
—
While some parts of China are experiencing record high temperatures and heavy rains, reports of farm animals and crops suffering from extreme weather are making headlines in the country, raising concerns about food security in the world’s second-largest economy.
China experienced its worst heat wave and drought in decades during the summer of 2022, causing widespread power shortages and disrupting food and industrial supply chains. This year, extreme heat has ravaged many parts of the country even earlier than last year.
Pigs, rabbits and fish are dying from the scorching temperatures, and wheat fields in central China have been inundated with the heaviest rains in a decade. Meanwhile, officials fear drought could hit the Yangtze River Basin, China’s main rice-growing region, in the coming months.
Since March, temperatures in dozens of Chinese cities hit seasonal records. The heat wave has intensified in recent days, with several cities in Yunnan and Sichuan provinces suffering record temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius or 104 degrees Fahrenheit.
By Wednesday, 578 national weather stations located in different cities across the country checked in their highest temperatures on record for this time of year, according to the China Meteorological Administration.
Extreme weather conditions such as drought and floods can disrupt the order of food production and bring more uncertainties to food and oil supplies, Sheng Xia, chief agricultural analyst for Citic Securities, wrote on Wednesday in a research report.
He warned of growing threats to food security this year due to the threat of El Nio, a natural phenomenon in the tropical Pacific Ocean that brings warmer than average temperatures. El Nio could, for the first time, push the world more than 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming above pre-industrial levels in the mid to late 1800s.
For China, the El Nio event will easily lead to increased climate uncertainty in the Yangtze River Basin, causing flooding in the south and drought in the north, and a cold summer in the northeast, Sheng said.
Last month, the World Meteorological Organization said the likelihood of El Nio developing later this year was increasing.
Following last year’s heat wave and drought, Beijing has stepped up its focus on food security. In March, Chinese leader Xi Jinping declared agriculture to be the foundation of national security.
Once something goes wrong with farming, our bowls will be held in someone else’s hands and will have to rely on others for food. How can we achieve modernization in this case? he said in an article published in March by Qiushi, the main theoretical journal of the Communist Party.
In recent days, reports of farm animals being killed by searing heat have dominated the news.
At a farm in the eastern province of Jiangsu, hundreds of pigs died this week after a sudden power outage caused fans to shut down overnight, according to multiple state media.
Pigs died of suffocation in extreme heat and poor air circulation, Jimu News, a government-owned news site, cited says an anonymous farm worker.
The heat wave has been blamed for killing large numbers of farmed carp living in rice fields in the southwest region of Guangxi. The villagers said southern china today newspaper Wednesday that their fish had been burned alive as the water temperature soared due to the hot weather.
Prices for rabbit heads, an iconic Sichuan dish, have surged in recent days due to high temperatures caused rabbit deaths on farms, resulting in tighter supply. Spicy rabbit heads are a popular street food in the southwestern province, where residents consume more than 200 million heads a year, according to industry association figures.
Extreme weather conditions also affected the country’s largest wheat-growing region.
Heavy rains flooded wheat fields in Henan, a central province which accounts for a quarter of China’s production, in the last week of May, days before harvest. The rains caused some cereals to germinate or rot. Ruined crop accounted for 20% of some farmers’ full-year yields, state says Chinese media group.
It would be the worst rainfall near harvest season in more than a decade. And other extreme weather events are likely to occur.
From May to September, drought and floods could occur simultaneously, with more extreme weather events such as heavy rains and heat waves hitting the country, according to a recent estimate by the national climate center.
Sheng noted that the heat wave and lack of rainfall in the far western region of Xinjiang had already affected some corn and wheat production.
In the coming months, rainfall in the middle reaches of the mighty Yangtze River, which flows through the country, could be significantly reduced, according to official estimate. This could lead to drought and affect rice crops in the region, he said.
The Yangtze River Basin provides more than two-thirds of China’s rice, a major staple food at home and abroad.
