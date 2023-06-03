On weekends, President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana visit Klotok Cafe • Radar Jogja





RADAR JOGJA – President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo enjoyed the weekend by visiting Cafe Klotok on Jalan Kaliurang, Sleman Regency on Saturday (3/6). Accompanied by Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono, the group arrived at Klotok Coffee Shop around 09:50 WIB. There, Jokowi and his family enjoyed a number of Warung Kopi Klotok’s signature menus. From klotok coffee, lodeh vegetables, garit tempeh, crispy eggs. Jokowi also praised the delicious taste of the menu. “Very delicious. The lodeh, the crispy eggs, the tempe garit,” Jokowi’s impression of a board prepared for shop visitors, Saturday (3/6). ENJOY: President Joko Widodo and his family enjoy the menu at Kopi Klotok Pakem, Saturday (3/6). (Rusman – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Sri Handayani, the store owner, admitted that she was very proud that President Jokowi and his family visited her store. In fact, he said First Lady Iriana expressed her gratitude for her efforts in preserving Indonesian cuisine. “He (Iriana) is happy because we are defending regional cuisine, promoting regional cuisine,” Sri Handayani said in his statement. Sri Handayani was touched to receive President Jokowi and his family as honored guests at her booth. “It makes you emotional, because the president is good, he is loved by his people. So who is not happy with the arrival of the president, it is an honour,” Sri Handayani said. Not only stall owners but also visitors to Klotok Coffee Shop are also happy with the arrival of President Jokowi and his family. One of them was Diah, a visitor from Jakarta who did not expect to meet President Jokowi and his family in person. “I was not expecting it, I just wanted to have breakfast and then I saw the Paspampres pass by, it turns out that there was Pak Jokowi. Yesterday I was just in Malioboro, I thought that I wouldn’t come here but I came here. I’m very happy, Iriana was really nice to Mrs. Iriana,” he said. The same was felt by Lina, a visitor from Surabaya who came with her family. Lina did not expect to meet President Jokowi and his family during her vacation in Jogjakarta. “I didn’t expect this at all, earlier our intention was to have breakfast at the hotel, it didn’t work out, I just came here to Kopi Klotok early in the morning, it turns out the president was there. Thank God I got a picture earlier, I was called by the president,” Lina said. During the visit, Jokowi and her family also greeted and took selfies with visitors and the community around Klotok Cafe. Additionally, the President and Iriana also handed out gifts, t-shirts, and books to the public. (BPMI SETPRES/Dwi)

