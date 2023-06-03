Boris bypasses ministers and delivers messages to the inquiry | Politics | News





Defiant Boris Johnson said yesterday he had handed over all of his uncensored messages and notes to the official Covid inquiry despite attempts by the Government to block their publication. He told the chair of the inquiry, Baroness Hallett, that he would also post messages which are on an old mobile phone which he stopped using due to a security breach. The messages on the device refer to discussions prior to May 2021 and are likely to relate to conversations about the three lockdowns ordered in 2020. It comes as ministers prepare for a legal battle as they seek to challenge Mr Johnson’s request for unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks. The former Prime Minister told Baron-ess Hallett in a letter: I am sending at your request all unredacted WhatsApps which I have provided to the Cabinet Office.

I would like to do the same with any hardware that might be on an older phone that I’ve already been told I can no longer safely access. In view of the urgency of your request, I think that this advice, which comes from the security services, should be tested. He also told the former chief justice he would ask the Cabinet Office to retrieve his unredacted notebooks and share them with the commission of inquiry if the government refused to do so. While Prime Minister in 2021, Mr Johnson was forced to switch mobile phones after it emerged his number had been publicly available online for 15 years. The potential risks of powering on the device are minimal, according to a cybersecurity expert. Professor Alan Woodward, of the University of Surrey, said the Cabinet Office has the facilities to do this safely, adding: It really wouldn’t take much to turn the

phone and get those messages across securely. The Cabinet Office missed the Thursday deadline to deliver messages and notebooks without any omissions. He then announced that he was filing a judicial review challenge with regret. He promised to continue to cooperate fully with the investigation before, during and after the jurisdictional issue in question is decided by the courts.

This will focus on whether the Lady Halletts inquiry has the power to force ministers to divulge details which officials say are unambiguously unrelated to governments’ handling of Covid. Former Chief of Staff No 10 Lord Barwell said: Some of the posts may be a bit embarrassing but, nevertheless, I think they make a big mistake. It is important that we get to the truth. And if we can’t see how the government made the decisions it made, how it got there, then people won’t have confidence in the outcome of the investigation. The Lib Dems have said they will table a motion to force governments to hand over the Commons next week calling for the release of all material requested by the national inquiry into the virus. The inquest said it would not comment on Mr Johnson’s letter.

