Erdogan of Türkiye takes oath, inaugurating his third presidential term | Radio WGN 720





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey’s longtime leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in on Saturday, inaugurating his third term as president after three terms as prime minister. Erdogan, 69, won a new five-year term in a runoff of the presidential race last week, which could extend his 20-year rule in the key NATO country by a quarter of a century. straddling Europe and Asia. The country of 85 million people controls NATO’s second-largest army, hosts millions of refugees and played a crucial role in brokering a deal that allowed the shipment of grain from Ukraine, averting a global food crisis. Erdogan was sworn in during a session in parliament ahead of an inauguration ceremony at his sprawling palace complex. Supporters waited outside parliament despite the heavy rain, covering his car with red carnations as he arrived. All eyes are on the announcement of his new cabinet later Saturday. Its programming should indicate whether there will be a continuation of unorthodox economic policies or a return to more conventional ones amid a cost of living crisis. Dozens of foreign dignitaries travel to attend the ceremony, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Carl Bildt, a prominent former Swedish prime minister. They are expected to pressure Erdogan to lift his country’s objections to Sweden joining the military alliance which requires the unanimous approval of all allies. Turkey accuses Sweden of being too soft on Kurdish militants and other groups that Turkey considers terrorists. NATO wants to bring Sweden into the alliance when allied leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12, but Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the bid. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will also be present at the ceremony. According to the public agency Anadolu, the other leaders present are Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev, Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro, South African Cyril Ramaphosa, Armenian Nikol Pashinyan, Pakistani Shahbaz Sharif and Libyan Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. Erdogan was sworn in amid a host of national challenges ahead, including a struggling economy, pressure to repatriate millions of Syrian refugees and the need to rebuild after a devastating earthquake in February killed 50,000. people and razed entire towns in the south of the country. . Turkey is grappling with an inflation-fueled cost-of-living crisis that peaked at 85% in October before falling back to 44% last month. The Turkish currency has lost more than 10% of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year. Critics attribute the turmoil to Erdogan’s policy of lowering interest rates to promote growth, which flies in the face of conventional economic thinking that calls for raising rates to fight inflation. According to unconfirmed media reports, Erdogan plans to reappoint former finance minister and respected deputy prime minister Mehmet Simsek as head of the economy. This decision would mean a return of the country which is the 19th world economy according to the World Bank to more orthodox economic policies. In power as prime minister and then as president since 2003, Erdogan is already Turkey’s longest-serving leader. He solidified his rule through constitutional changes that transformed the Turkish presidency from a largely ceremonial role into a powerful office. Critics say his second decade in office was marred by brutal democratic backsliding, including the erosion of institutions such as the media and the judiciary and the jailing of opponents and critics. Erdogan beat opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a runoff election held on May 28, after narrowly failing to secure an outright victory in a first round of voting on May 14. Kilicdaroglu promised to put Turkey on a more democratic path and improve relations with the West. International observers deemed the elections free but not fair. ___ Kiper reported from Bodrum, Turkey.



Close Modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wgnradio.com/news/international/turkeys-erdogan-set-to-take-oath-for-3rd-term-in-office-announce-new-cabinet-lineup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos