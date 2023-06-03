Xi Jinping stresses building modern Chinese civilization

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for undertaking new cultural missions and building a modern Chinese civilization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting on cultural heritage and development on Friday.

The cultural missions of the new era are to further advance cultural prosperity, build a leading country in culture and promote modern Chinese civilization, Xi said.

“With unwavering cultural confidence, a deep sense of mission and a spirit of tireless striving, we must unite our efforts to create a new culture for our times,” he added.

Before the meeting, Xi visited the National Publications and Culture Archive of China (CNAPC) and the Chinese Academy of History.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the visits and presided over the meeting.

On Thursday afternoon, Xi visited the CNPC headquarters in the northern suburbs of Beijing. After touring the exhibition halls, Xi expressed interest in priceless classic publications that have stood the vicissitudes of time.

The CNPC was built to advance Chinese civilization, the world’s only uninterrupted civilization, Xi said.

Xi stressed the institution’s primary responsibility for collection, while encouraging it to strengthen research on collected objects.

On Friday afternoon, Xi visited the Chinese Academy of History. He entered the academy’s Chinese Archaeological Museum and visited the exhibits, including one on the origins of civilization.

Xi stressed the vital role of archeology in deepening understanding of China’s rich and profound culture. He stressed the importance of conducting research and providing interpretations on the origins of Chinese civilization.

Xi expressed his hope that scholars will continue to strengthen their research efforts and contribute their wisdom and efforts to the advancement of Chinese modernization.

Afterwards, Xi attended the meeting on cultural success and development in academia. After several professors and scholars spoke, he delivered an important speech.

Xi pointed out that Chinese civilization has a long and continuous history dating back to ancient times, and said a comprehensive and deep understanding of this history is essential to more effectively promote the creative transformation and innovative development of the world. excellent traditional Chinese culture, as well as to develop modern Chinese civilization.

MAIN CHARACTERISTICS OF CHINESE CIVILIZATION

As important characteristics of Chinese civilization, its consistency determines, at a fundamental level, that the Chinese people should go their own way, and its originality determines the entrepreneurial spirit of the Chinese people, Xi said.

Its unity fundamentally determines that the various ethnic cultures of the Chinese nation are integrated and unite closely even in the face of major setbacks, and that a strong and unified country is the pillar on which the well-being of all Chinese people depends. he added.

He went on to say that the inclusiveness of Chinese civilization determines the harmonious coexistence of various religious beliefs in China and determines the open and inclusive mindset towards various civilizations around the world. Its peaceful nature dictates that China will continue to pursue exchange and mutual learning with different civilizations rather than cultural hegemony, that China will not impose its own values ​​and political system on others, and that China will promote cooperation rather than confrontation and will not create single blocks.

CULTURAL TRUST AT NEW LEVELS

Integrating the basic principles of Marxism with the specific realities and excellent traditional culture of China is the way to explore and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics within Chinese civilization, which spans more than 5,000 years, Xi noted, adding that this integration is the most important tool. for the Party to succeed.

Despite their different cultural backgrounds, Marxism and China’s excellent traditional culture are very consistent with each other, he said.

Integrating Marxism and excellent traditional Chinese culture will create a new type of culture that matches Chinese modernization, and it will broaden the cultural base of the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, he said.

Its integration will provide a broader cultural space for theoretical and institutional innovation in the future and strengthen the cultural subjectivity of Chinese people, he said.

His inclusion underscores that the Party’s understanding of China’s way, theory and system has reached a new high, as has its confidence in its history and culture, he said, adding that it also shows that the Party consciousness has reached a new height. the need to promote cultural innovation and inherit excellent traditional culture.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has prioritized cultural advancement in its overall work and presented a series of new ideas, views and judgments, which are lines fundamental guidelines for work in the fields of communication. , ideology and culture, according to Xi.

To build a modern Chinese civilization on this new historical starting point, China must remain confident in its culture and continue to follow its own path, and promote the Chinese experience to become the Chinese theory for achieving independence. intellectual property and self-sufficiency, Xi said.

He also stressed the need to maintain a commitment to openness and inclusion and to adapt foreign cultures to China’s local context.

Chairing the meeting, Cai Qi urged following the guiding principles of Xi’s important speech. He stressed the importance of efforts to deepen understanding of cultural progress, better undertake new cultural missions, and make solid progress in building a modern Chinese civilization and transforming China into a country with a strong socialist culture.

Senior officials such as Li Shulei, Tie Ning, Shen Yiqin, Qin Gang, and Jiang Xinzhi participated in the activities.

