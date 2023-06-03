Politics
Xi Jinping stresses building modern Chinese civilization
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for undertaking new cultural missions and building a modern Chinese civilization.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting on cultural heritage and development on Friday.
The cultural missions of the new era are to further advance cultural prosperity, build a leading country in culture and promote modern Chinese civilization, Xi said.
“With unwavering cultural confidence, a deep sense of mission and a spirit of tireless striving, we must unite our efforts to create a new culture for our times,” he added.
Before the meeting, Xi visited the National Publications and Culture Archive of China (CNAPC) and the Chinese Academy of History.
Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the visits and presided over the meeting.
On Thursday afternoon, Xi visited the CNPC headquarters in the northern suburbs of Beijing. After touring the exhibition halls, Xi expressed interest in priceless classic publications that have stood the vicissitudes of time.
The CNPC was built to advance Chinese civilization, the world’s only uninterrupted civilization, Xi said.
Xi stressed the institution’s primary responsibility for collection, while encouraging it to strengthen research on collected objects.
On Friday afternoon, Xi visited the Chinese Academy of History. He entered the academy’s Chinese Archaeological Museum and visited the exhibits, including one on the origins of civilization.
Xi stressed the vital role of archeology in deepening understanding of China’s rich and profound culture. He stressed the importance of conducting research and providing interpretations on the origins of Chinese civilization.
Xi expressed his hope that scholars will continue to strengthen their research efforts and contribute their wisdom and efforts to the advancement of Chinese modernization.
Afterwards, Xi attended the meeting on cultural success and development in academia. After several professors and scholars spoke, he delivered an important speech.
Xi pointed out that Chinese civilization has a long and continuous history dating back to ancient times, and said a comprehensive and deep understanding of this history is essential to more effectively promote the creative transformation and innovative development of the world. excellent traditional Chinese culture, as well as to develop modern Chinese civilization.
MAIN CHARACTERISTICS OF CHINESE CIVILIZATION
As important characteristics of Chinese civilization, its consistency determines, at a fundamental level, that the Chinese people should go their own way, and its originality determines the entrepreneurial spirit of the Chinese people, Xi said.
Its unity fundamentally determines that the various ethnic cultures of the Chinese nation are integrated and unite closely even in the face of major setbacks, and that a strong and unified country is the pillar on which the well-being of all Chinese people depends. he added.
He went on to say that the inclusiveness of Chinese civilization determines the harmonious coexistence of various religious beliefs in China and determines the open and inclusive mindset towards various civilizations around the world. Its peaceful nature dictates that China will continue to pursue exchange and mutual learning with different civilizations rather than cultural hegemony, that China will not impose its own values and political system on others, and that China will promote cooperation rather than confrontation and will not create single blocks.
CULTURAL TRUST AT NEW LEVELS
Integrating the basic principles of Marxism with the specific realities and excellent traditional culture of China is the way to explore and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics within Chinese civilization, which spans more than 5,000 years, Xi noted, adding that this integration is the most important tool. for the Party to succeed.
Despite their different cultural backgrounds, Marxism and China’s excellent traditional culture are very consistent with each other, he said.
Integrating Marxism and excellent traditional Chinese culture will create a new type of culture that matches Chinese modernization, and it will broaden the cultural base of the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, he said.
Its integration will provide a broader cultural space for theoretical and institutional innovation in the future and strengthen the cultural subjectivity of Chinese people, he said.
His inclusion underscores that the Party’s understanding of China’s way, theory and system has reached a new high, as has its confidence in its history and culture, he said, adding that it also shows that the Party consciousness has reached a new height. the need to promote cultural innovation and inherit excellent traditional culture.
Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has prioritized cultural advancement in its overall work and presented a series of new ideas, views and judgments, which are lines fundamental guidelines for work in the fields of communication. , ideology and culture, according to Xi.
To build a modern Chinese civilization on this new historical starting point, China must remain confident in its culture and continue to follow its own path, and promote the Chinese experience to become the Chinese theory for achieving independence. intellectual property and self-sufficiency, Xi said.
He also stressed the need to maintain a commitment to openness and inclusion and to adapt foreign cultures to China’s local context.
Chairing the meeting, Cai Qi urged following the guiding principles of Xi’s important speech. He stressed the importance of efforts to deepen understanding of cultural progress, better undertake new cultural missions, and make solid progress in building a modern Chinese civilization and transforming China into a country with a strong socialist culture.
Senior officials such as Li Shulei, Tie Ning, Shen Yiqin, Qin Gang, and Jiang Xinzhi participated in the activities.
|
Sources
2/ http://portuguese.people.com.cn/n3/2023/0603/c309806-20027355.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping stresses building modern Chinese civilization
- Erdogan of Türkiye takes oath, inaugurating his third presidential term | Radio WGN 720
- Boris bypasses ministers and delivers messages to the inquiry | Politics | News
- Rushing for the leader of the Democratic Party to be the entrance to Jokowi’s forfeiture?
- Kirby Smart takes a stand on Georgia football discipline, team chemistry is at stake
- Shoppers are calling this dress from Amazon their ‘definite’ summer favorite, and it’s on sale for as low as $25 | Parade
- UK Ministers Offer 1,500 To Step Down And End Salary Row For Government Officials | civil service
- Let’s take a closer look at who’s ahead in the 2023 US Open final qualifier
- David Warner announces retirement from Test cricket ahead of WTC Final 2023
- New buy-sell clothing store opens in Walnut Hills
- Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal hospitalized due to age-related issues, family say ‘He’s stable now’
- On weekends, President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana visit Klotok Cafe • Radar Jogja