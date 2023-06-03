Politics
Narendra Modi | The wrestler spoke to the Prime Minister in 2021 about the torment suffered by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, according to FIR
One of India’s top female wrestlers told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person as early as 2021 about the repeated sexual, emotional, physiological and physical trauma she suffered at the hands of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, according to one of the two FIR Delhi Police registered the wrestlers complaint.
Trinamul MP Mahua Moitra tweeted: Honble PM @narendramodi Ji relevant section of FIR wrestlers clearly mentions that she has met and briefed you on MP misconduct. You have assured her of your full support. You did nothing. Your vows are all broken, and the light is your fame; We hear your name spoken, and share its shame.
Defendant No. 1 (Singh, Chairman of the Indian Wrestling Federation and BJP Parliamentarian) in conspiracy with his close associates had my name removed from the list of the delegation of Olympians who were to meet the Honorable Prime Minister of the India, said the wrestler in FIR.
After being removed from the Olympians delegation meeting held on August 17, 2021, I received a phone call from the Prime Minister’s Office and was informed that my attendance was required by the Honorable PM .
As per this request met Mr. Narendra Modi and felt invigorated after meeting him and all these negative thoughts about not being able to play for India and thoughts of committing suicide due to the mental trauma inflicted by Accused #1 and his close associates time and again were gone.
I also informed the Honorable Prime Minister of the repeated sexual, emotional, physiological and physical trauma inflicted on me and other female wrestlers by Defendant no. 1 in conspiracy with his close associates.
The Prime Minister assured me that such grievances would be looked into by the Ministry of Sport and I will shortly receive a call from the Ministry of Sport.
Singh learned of her complaint to the Prime Minister through her sources, the complainant said in the FIR.
Shortly after, a demonstration notice the federation had previously sent to him was withdrawn. But, after a short interval, the mental harassment and humiliation resumed, she says.
Male and female wrestlers have been protesting for more than a month at Jantar Mantar demanding Singh’s immediate arrest for sexual harassment, but Modi has not said a word about it.
On May 28, Delhi police who fall under the Union Home Ministry brutalized wrestlers, including Olympic medalists, by pinning some of them to the ground, before dragging them away and arresting them. They were charged with rioting and other offenses in an FIR and banished from Jantar Mantar.
The two FIRs that a Supreme Court directive had forced police to register against Singh accuse him of demanding sexual favors instead of professional assistance. They allege at least 15 incidents of sexual harassment, including multiple inappropriate touching, running hands over breasts, touching the navel and instances of bullying, including harassment.
Singh is accused of groping female wrestlers, asking inappropriate questions and creating trouble, including denying professional opportunities to those who resisted his alleged sexual advances.
The deputy denied all the allegations.
The first FIR combines the complaints of six adult wrestlers and the second is based on a complaint from the father of an underage wrestler.
One of the adult wrestlers accused Singh of offering to buy her nutritional supplements, which he said she might need as an athlete, in exchange for sexual favors.
She accuses him of forcibly hugging her and of “continuous acts of sexual harassment and repeated indecent advances” which deeply disturbed her.
Another adult complainant said: “I was called by the defendant (Singh) who pulled up my T-shirt. He slid his hand down my stomach and put his hand on my navel under the guise of checking my breathing.
One of the wrestlers alleged that when she injured herself while competing overseas, Singh said the federation would cover the cost of her treatment if she gave in to his sexual advances.
The first FIR invokes sections 354 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal assault or violence against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (harassment) and 34 (common intent), which result in prison terms of up to three years. The second FIR invokes the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (Pocso), which carries a prison sentence of five to seven years.
People’s request
Union Home Ministry sources said the ministry’s hotline had been inundated in recent days with calls from ordinary citizens asking why Singh had not yet been arrested.
“We have received hundreds of calls from people across the country over the past four or five days asking why Singh has not yet been arrested despite the FIRs registered against him,” a ministry official said. .
“Several callers expressed disappointment and shock at the inability of the Delhi Police to follow up on the wrestlers’ complaints.”
A former Delhi police commissioner said The telegraph: “It is bizarre and shocking that the Delhi Police have so far failed to arrest Singh despite the seriousness of the allegations. It is obvious that since the case involves a BJP parliamentarian, they are waiting for the green light of their bosses at the Ministry of the Interior.
“Isn’t it ironic that the Home Office has a separate ‘women’s safety division’ dedicated to bringing speedy justice to women, but nothing has been done so far (on complaints from female wrestlers)?”
Women’s Safety Division was established< pour renforcer les mesures de sécurité des femmes dans le pays et leur inculquer un plus grand sentiment de sécurité grâce à une administration rapide et efficace de la justice de manière holistique et en offrant un environnement plus sûr aux femmes >>.
The division had been established on May 28, 2018 exactly five years before Delhi police publicly assaulted male and female wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on May 28, 2023.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/wrestler-told-pm-in-2021-about-torment-faced-from-brij-bhushan-sharan-singh-says-fir/cid/1941863
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘When you have a huge crisis’: Imran Khan on Pakistan’s recession | world news
- Narendra Modi | The wrestler spoke to the Prime Minister in 2021 about the torment suffered by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, according to FIR
- Australian PM says severing US-China relations would be devastating
- 5 Bollywood movies released in June 2023
- Russians try to focus on hockey in Stanley Cup final during country’s war in Ukraine 102.3 KRMG
- Kate Middleton’s Casual Summer Dresses Are Easy-To-Do Looks
- Moment huge sandstorm sweeps across the Suez Canal in Egypt. #Shorts #SuezCanal #BBCNews
- The UK referee was attacked by Roma fans after the final
- A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was felt near Healdsburg, California.
- Donald Trump’s lawyers say they can’t find the classified document discussed in the recording
- ‘Blooming Artists’ exhibition brings learning to life
- 2023 French Open LIVE: Tennis Scores and Roland Garros Results as Elena Rybakina Withdraws