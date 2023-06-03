Narendra Modi | The wrestler spoke to the Prime Minister in 2021 about the torment suffered by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, according to FIR

One of India’s top female wrestlers told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person as early as 2021 about the repeated sexual, emotional, physiological and physical trauma she suffered at the hands of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, according to one of the two FIR Delhi Police registered the wrestlers complaint.

Trinamul MP ​​Mahua Moitra tweeted: Honble PM @narendramodi Ji relevant section of FIR wrestlers clearly mentions that she has met and briefed you on MP misconduct. You have assured her of your full support. You did nothing. Your vows are all broken, and the light is your fame; We hear your name spoken, and share its shame.

Defendant No. 1 (Singh, Chairman of the Indian Wrestling Federation and BJP Parliamentarian) in conspiracy with his close associates had my name removed from the list of the delegation of Olympians who were to meet the Honorable Prime Minister of the India, said the wrestler in FIR.

After being removed from the Olympians delegation meeting held on August 17, 2021, I received a phone call from the Prime Minister’s Office and was informed that my attendance was required by the Honorable PM .

As per this request met Mr. Narendra Modi and felt invigorated after meeting him and all these negative thoughts about not being able to play for India and thoughts of committing suicide due to the mental trauma inflicted by Accused #1 and his close associates time and again were gone.

I also informed the Honorable Prime Minister of the repeated sexual, emotional, physiological and physical trauma inflicted on me and other female wrestlers by Defendant no. 1 in conspiracy with his close associates.

The Prime Minister assured me that such grievances would be looked into by the Ministry of Sport and I will shortly receive a call from the Ministry of Sport.

Singh learned of her complaint to the Prime Minister through her sources, the complainant said in the FIR.

Shortly after, a demonstration notice the federation had previously sent to him was withdrawn. But, after a short interval, the mental harassment and humiliation resumed, she says.

Male and female wrestlers have been protesting for more than a month at Jantar Mantar demanding Singh’s immediate arrest for sexual harassment, but Modi has not said a word about it.

On May 28, Delhi police who fall under the Union Home Ministry brutalized wrestlers, including Olympic medalists, by pinning some of them to the ground, before dragging them away and arresting them. They were charged with rioting and other offenses in an FIR and banished from Jantar Mantar.

The two FIRs that a Supreme Court directive had forced police to register against Singh accuse him of demanding sexual favors instead of professional assistance. They allege at least 15 incidents of sexual harassment, including multiple inappropriate touching, running hands over breasts, touching the navel and instances of bullying, including harassment.

Singh is accused of groping female wrestlers, asking inappropriate questions and creating trouble, including denying professional opportunities to those who resisted his alleged sexual advances.

The deputy denied all the allegations.

The first FIR combines the complaints of six adult wrestlers and the second is based on a complaint from the father of an underage wrestler.

One of the adult wrestlers accused Singh of offering to buy her nutritional supplements, which he said she might need as an athlete, in exchange for sexual favors.

She accuses him of forcibly hugging her and of “continuous acts of sexual harassment and repeated indecent advances” which deeply disturbed her.

Another adult complainant said: “I was called by the defendant (Singh) who pulled up my T-shirt. He slid his hand down my stomach and put his hand on my navel under the guise of checking my breathing.

One of the wrestlers alleged that when she injured herself while competing overseas, Singh said the federation would cover the cost of her treatment if she gave in to his sexual advances.

The first FIR invokes sections 354 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal assault or violence against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (harassment) and 34 (common intent), which result in prison terms of up to three years. The second FIR invokes the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (Pocso), which carries a prison sentence of five to seven years.

People’s request

Union Home Ministry sources said the ministry’s hotline had been inundated in recent days with calls from ordinary citizens asking why Singh had not yet been arrested.

“We have received hundreds of calls from people across the country over the past four or five days asking why Singh has not yet been arrested despite the FIRs registered against him,” a ministry official said. .

“Several callers expressed disappointment and shock at the inability of the Delhi Police to follow up on the wrestlers’ complaints.”

A former Delhi police commissioner said The telegraph: “It is bizarre and shocking that the Delhi Police have so far failed to arrest Singh despite the seriousness of the allegations. It is obvious that since the case involves a BJP parliamentarian, they are waiting for the green light of their bosses at the Ministry of the Interior.

“Isn’t it ironic that the Home Office has a separate ‘women’s safety division’ dedicated to bringing speedy justice to women, but nothing has been done so far (on complaints from female wrestlers)?”

Women’s Safety Division was established< pour renforcer les mesures de sécurité des femmes dans le pays et leur inculquer un plus grand sentiment de sécurité grâce à une administration rapide et efficace de la justice de manière holistique et en offrant un environnement plus sûr aux femmes >>.

The division had been established on May 28, 2018 exactly five years before Delhi police publicly assaulted male and female wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on May 28, 2023.