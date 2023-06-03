The GOP primary will be Ron DeSantis vs. Donald Trump for the next 17 months





Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Prime Minister of Kosovo: Serbia wants a time machine before Kosovo declares its independence.08:23

Businesses come under fire from anti-LGBTQ activists for Pride campaigns01:08

DHS doesn’t take victory lap at surprisingly low border crossings after title lift 4201:02

Now Playing

Full panel: GOP primary will be Ron DeSantis vs. Donald Trump over the next 17 months10:05

FOLLOWING

Big companies forced to balance pride campaigns amid threats of employee violence05:45

Trump and DeSantis trade attacks are underway as Biden celebrates debt deal11:52

Chuck Todd: Biden’s victory over debt and Trump-DeSantis muddling are a preview of the long work to 202403:05

Full Kirby: We are absolutely concerned about the escalation of the war in Ukraine07:17

Full Panel: More indictments won’t hurt Trump if other candidates still come to his defense10:08

Trump can’t use ‘lie history’ as defense to talk about classified documents, says Weissmann07:07

DeSantis plans to attack Trump over right to woo evangelical voters, Iowa reporter says13:31

Chuck Todd: DeSantis’ path to the presidency is nearly impossible without Iowa03:07

Full Buttigieg: No one got their full wish list for debt ceiling negotiations10:15

We were winning before this bill, says GOP congressman on debt ceiling deal08:54

Mixing the worlds of faith and politics creates bad church and bad law06:28

Full Panel: DeSantis Is Big Government All Over Your Bedroom, Your Schools09:24

Debt deal removes key procedural hurdle with passage of test vote00:12

Chuck Todd: House to hand over hot potato debt ceiling deal to Senate02:55

McCarthy’s presidency challenge won’t happen until debt ceiling is breached: Rep. Buck07:27

Third party candidate would help Donald Trump win: Full panel10:33

As the GOP’s primary field has grown and continues to expand, former President Trump’s lead has widened. But is this track safe? Mark Murray, Navin Nayak and Sarah Chamberlain discuss the growth of the Republican primary field at the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. June 2, 2023

Learn more

Prime Minister of Kosovo: Serbia wants a time machine before Kosovo declares its independence.08:23

Businesses come under fire from anti-LGBTQ activists for Pride campaigns01:08

DHS doesn’t take victory lap at surprisingly low border crossings after title lift 4201:02

Now Playing

Full panel: GOP primary will be Ron DeSantis vs. Donald Trump over the next 17 months10:05

FOLLOWING

Big companies forced to balance pride campaigns amid threats of employee violence05:45

Trump and DeSantis trade attacks are underway as Biden celebrates debt deal11:52

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/video/full-panel-the-gop-primary-will-be-ron-desantis-versus-donald-trump-over-the-next-17-months-179510853691 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos