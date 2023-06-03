The generals want to prevent me from winning





Former Pakistani PM says establishment is looking to crush his party ahead of election

The current administration in Pakistan is just a puppet government that has relied on the military for support, former prime minister Imran Khan has said. (Photo: Bloomberg)

LAHORE, Pakistan: Imran Khan says Pakistan’s military establishment wants to prevent his opposition party from winning the upcoming elections, paving the way for a weak government as the country seeks to avoid a financial crisis.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday evening at his heavily guarded home in Lahore, Khan cited government and military efforts to arrest his followers as evidence that they seek to “crush” his Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf before a vote due to take place in mid-October.

Authorities have said they want to hold accountable anyone who attacked military buildings after they were briefly detained in May.

The former prime minister, who is now far ahead in popularity polls despite losing power in a parliamentary confidence vote last year, has denied that his supporters and the PTI party were behind the attacks . He accused the government of using the incident as a pretext to carry out “unprecedented repression”.

“It all depends on the establishment feeling that the PTI will no longer be able to win the election,” Khan said. “Once they are sure, they will announce an election.”

Government and military officials did not respond to Bloomberg’s request to comment on Khan’s claims. Both have previously said Khan and his supporters have crossed the line with attacks on state property.

Pakistan’s military is the country’s most powerful institution, playing an outsized role in foreign and security policy while directly ruling much of the country’s modern history.

Most prime ministers have depended on the institution’s support to stay in power, including Khan, but his ties soured after he tried to influence military appointments.

In recent months, Khan has stepped up his anti-army rhetoric, breaking a long-standing taboo preventing politicians from criticizing the military. He also accused the army of being part of a plan to remove him from power and identified a senior officer plotting to assassinate him, allegations the generals have consistently denied.

In the interview, Khan said it would be difficult for any party to win a strong mandate, which would lead to a fractured government facing a dire financial situation that forced his predecessor, Prime Minister Sheba Sharif , to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund. and bilateral donors.

Other parties are now seeking to win over his supporters, he said, including former movement ally Muttahida Quami – a party with strong support in the financial hub of Karachi – and a potential new group of supporters. former PTI politicians.

“That’s not what Pakistan needs,” Khan said. “When you have a huge crisis, you look back in history, only very strong governments have faced crises.”

The political chaos unfolded as Pakistan suffered the worst economic crisis in its history. Consumer prices hit a record high this week, growth estimates were cut and the prospect of a default rose.

Khan said he had no doubts that a new IMF program was needed. Should he return to power, Khan wants to attract investment from the Pakistani diaspora – a key source of funding and support for him. He also said he wanted to turn around loss-making companies and help small exporters grow.

Khan said public support for him and his party was growing even as many key politicians left.

“The government is just a puppet government,” said Khan, who was banned from leaving the country. “A government that now clings to the military establishment because it knows that if there is an election it will be wiped out.”

