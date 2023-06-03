Politics
Boris Johnson speaks out against the closure of Uxbridge police station – but there is a small problem
After a trip across the pond in which he learned he would face two more police checks for his compliance with Covid restrictions Boris Johnson was filmed in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip speaking about the planned closure of a local police station.
In a Twitter video Released on Saturday, the Tory MP said: I have been opposed to the closure of this police station from the start. Uxbridge and South Ruislip Tories, Hillingdon Tories, the council, led the charge against Sadiq Khan’s decision to try to shut down this police station.
It’s completely the wrong thing to do. Anyone can see that this is the perfect location for a police station in Uxbridge.
It’s right next to the city center. It gives the police all the access they need, to the people they need, to feel safe like they do to get out on the streets like we want them to.
What we don’t want is Sadiq Khan and Labor getting away with closing this police station. So we were going to fight, fight, fight to keep Uxbridge police station open, that’s what we have to do.
The clip also saw Mr Johnson quoting the 2019 Tory manifesto pledge to introduce 20,000 new police officers by March 2023, a target the government met earlier this year, but was not met by the Met (very intentional pun) and still doesn’t quite make up for it more than 21,000 officers lost between 2010 and 2018.
Not only that, but the former London mayor claimed he had invested in the police when he had Mr Khan’s job and when he was Prime Minister before a series of successive scandals forced him to resign.
Except that comment doesn’t quite paint the full picture (Mr. Johnson is again inaccurate? We can’t believe it either)
The Independent reported in 2017 when Mr Johnson posted another tweet criticizing the planned closure, the police station closure policy was introduced in 2013 when he was mayor of London.
Oops.
In fact, Mr Johnson said at the time: Londoners have repeatedly told us that putting more officers on the streets is their top priority, not keeping them hidden behind desks in offices where the public puts rarely the feet.
Other comments from the mayor at the time included: Sometimes I think the police counters weren’t used well. People don’t want to report a crime there.
Many people find a police station intimidating. They are becoming less and less central to our thinking.
Well, they’re not exactly meant to be warm, bubbly environments, are they, Boris?
Anyway, after Mr Johnson left office to become an MP, the current mayor Sadik Khan maintained the policy with the aim of saving 400m by 2021, with Uxbridge Police Station being one of those to be closed.
Luckily, people were on hand to point out the cause of his current frustration with him and the conservatives in the replies:
Let’s hope a moment of realization arrives soon for Mr Johnson.
