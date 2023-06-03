Pakistani human rights activist returns home after being kidnapped in Karachi





[1/2] Jibran Nasir, a human rights lawyer and independent candidate in the general election, speaks at his office in Karachi, Pakistan July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

KARACHI, Pakistan, June 2 (Reuters) – Prominent Pakistani human rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir returned home on Friday, a day after he was abducted by unidentified gunmen in the southern city of Karachi, which caused widespread outcry in the country.

On Thursday, Nasir was intercepted by armed men in two vehicles as he was returning home with his wife.

“I have returned home safe and sound,” Nasir posted on Twitter, thanking those who called for his immediate release. He pledged to continue his fight for the rights of Pakistanis.

He did not mention the person in his custody or the circumstances under which he was released.

Nasir, who ran in the 2018 elections as an independent candidate, has been an outspoken critic of the multiple human rights abuses in the country and has represented victims as a lawyer in a number of high-profile cases.

Lately, he criticized the mass arrests of leaders of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party and the decision to try them in military courts following violent protests earlier this month.

Rights groups say military tribunals violate due process.

Prominent journalists have been abducted in similar circumstances, and Pakistan’s powerful intelligence services are often suspected of intimidating critics in this way, although their involvement has rarely been proven.

Nasir’s kidnapping drew widespread criticism on social media from journalists, activists and ordinary Pakistanis, and his supporters protested outside the Karachi press club on Friday.

Earlier, Mansha Pasha, Nasir’s wife, said the pair were driving home when they were intercepted by a white van and a sedan.

“After that, at least 15, probably more men in civilian clothes came and told Jibran to get out of the car,” Pacha, a well-known actor, told Reuters, adding that all the men were armed, some with automatic weapons.

She said they gave no explanation why Nasir was taken away.

The Pakistan Human Rights Commission, an independent rights body, had called for Nasir to be released unharmed and his captors held accountable.

Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and David Gregorio

Areba Shahid

Thomson Reuters

Ariba Shahid is a journalist based in Karachi, Pakistan. She mainly covers economic and financial news from Pakistan, as well as stories centered on Karachi. Ariba previously worked at DealStreetAsia and Profit Magazine.

