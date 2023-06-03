Courts extend bail for Imran in four cases – Pakistan





LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan won relief from the courts on Friday, with his bail in four cases extended until June 13.

A terrorism court has extended pre-arrest bail for an additional 11 days in three cases.

Mr Khan was named in violent cases in Lahore after his arrest on May 9.

At the start of the hearing, Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar told Mr Khan that the court had been told why he had not participated in the police investigation.

However, the judge reminded him that he should be part of the investigation at all costs. Mr Khan reiterated that he still faced death threats.

Mr Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, said his client was ready to join the investigation via video link. He assured the judge that his client would appear before the joint investigation team formed by the government.

The judge extended Mr Khan’s pre-arrest bail for the attack on Jinnah House, Askari Tower and Shadman Police Station until June 13.

Later, the head of the PTI appeared in the Lahore High Court when his bail expired before his arrest in a case of alleged concealment of facts and evidence regarding the death of a PTI worker, Zille Shah.

The police investigator in Sarwar Road, where the case was registered, told the court that the former prime minister had not joined the investigation.

Judge Anwarul Haq Pannun ordered the OI to submit a questionnaire to Mr. Khan and record his statement.

However, the prosecution objected that the accused’s statement could not be recorded in the presence of his lawyers.

The judge later extended Mr. Khan’s bail until June 6. After the hearing, the president of the PTI appeared before the police and recorded his statement.

Posted in Dawn, June 3, 2023

