Recep Tayyip Erdogan sworn in as President of Turkey for an unprecedented third term | world news





Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been sworn in to be sworn in as President of Turkey for an unprecedented third time. Mr. Erdogan won a new five-year term after a runoff with opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu last week. Neither candidate had managed to reach the 50% threshold on May 14, but the second round two weeks later saw Mr. Erdogan obtains 52.1%. The 69-year-old was sworn into the Turkish parliament in Ankara on Saturday ahead of a separate inauguration ceremony at the mausoleum – the founder of modern Turkey, attended by foreign dignitaries. This makes him the longest-serving leader in Turkish history – having served as prime minister of his AK party since 2002. He will announce his new cabinet later this weekend. Picture:

Turkish parliament meets in Ankara

The re-election of Mr. Erdogan has profound consequences for the rest of the world. Turkey’s strategic position on the border of Europe, Asia and the Middle East gives it considerable influence. Although a member of NATO, under the leadership of Mr. Erdogan, it maintained relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Since the invasion of Ukraine last February, Turkey has established itself as a key negotiator, especially for Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. Learn more:

World leaders congratulate Erdogan

Analysis: Erdogan proved his critics wrong Picture:

Erdogan receives his electoral mandate from the speaker of the Turkish parliament in Ankara

The February earthquake on the Turkish-Syrian border also led to a crushing increase in the number of refugees from the war-torn country. As a non-EU country, it has maintained an open border policy with Syria, but this is now being tested by disaster. Domestically, Erdogan’s authoritarian policies are putting additional pressure on the cost of living crisis, which has driven up inflation.

