How former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans PTI is disintegrating





Since his arrest last month and subsequent violence, including attacks on military installations, more than 80 leaders of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have quit the party , with some even announcing their retirement from politics. .

The long list of leaders who have left the party includes key aides to Imran, such as former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, senior vice president and PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry and secretary general of the Asad Umar party.

The exodus of prominent party members has only compounded the problems for the former prime minister as several other PTI leaders, who stood firmly by his side, languish in prison, including the vice-president of the party and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Additionally, thousands of PTI workers have been detained by authorities for their alleged role in the violent protests that erupted on May 9 and 10, after the arrest of the PTI leader in the Al-Qadir Trust case, he was later released on bail.

To make matters worse, the current ruling regime, led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), plans to ban the PTI for encouraging extremism and violence. . Imran, however, remains unfazed. Speaking to the BBC recently, the former prime minister said: You think it’s a big crisis for me, it’s not.

Why is the PTI witnessing a mass exodus of leaders?

According to media reports, public announcements of PTI leaders, who left the party, largely followed a similar line: the party leader was calling a press conference, most of them after being released from prison. They would then condemn the violence and then express their love and devotion to Pakistan. Ultimately, they would declare that they were leaving the PTI, adding that they were taking a break or choosing to retire from active politics.

Although these leaders have insisted that they did not make the decision to resign under any external coercion, many analysts believe they resigned due to pressure from the country’s all-powerful military. Avinash Paliwal, associate professor of international relations at SOAS University of London, told the Guardian: This dramatic crackdown is a clear strategy by the military to break down all the support structures that (Imran) Khan once had those structures. have disappeared, Khan is next in line.

The former prime minister and the military had a falling out last year. Imran was removed from office in April 2022 after a vote of no confidence in parliament. Since then, he has been campaigning against the military while calling for early elections. Imran also accused the military of attempting to assassinate him and being behind his arrest in May.

This is far from the first time that the Pakistani military establishment has attempted to create a civilian political outlet. Time and time again, prominent leaders and popular prime ministers have faced the heat of the military, once their relationship has soured. For example, in 2017, then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted and imprisoned for corruption when he clashed with the military.

The apparent dismantling of the Imrans party by the military has been supported and facilitated by the ruling coalition of political parties, known as the Pakistan Democratic Movement, which they recently announced to try those accused of attacking facilities military, under the country’s military law. The main reason for their unwavering support for the army is that they fear electoral defeat at the hands of Imrans.

The former Prime Minister is currently facing more than a hundred cases, including that of corruption and sedition. On May 9, he was arrested by paramilitary forces from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case. This led to widespread violence across the country, with PTI workers allegedly attacking military installations, including the corps commanders’ house in Lahore and the headquarters in Rawalpindi. Later, the army called May 9 a “black day”.

If you want to know more about the Al-Qadir Trust case, click here.

What happens now?

Despite the slew of defections from his party, the former prime minister has remained adamant and feels confident of winning the election. He said that no matter how many people left, whoever got the PTI ticket would win the election.

Observers, however, see a slim chance of Imran returning as Pakistan’s supreme leader. With most of his aides either leaving the party or being imprisoned, the PTI leader appears to have been isolated as his support slowly fades. The Guardian, citing a source within the party, reported that several of those who quit were now in talks for a plan to rebuild the PTI minus Khan to save the party.

