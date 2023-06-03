Turkey’s Erdogan sworn in as president after historic victory | News of Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been sworn in as head of state after winning a historic run-off to extend his two-decade rule by five years.

The 69-year-old leader will appoint his cabinet later on Saturday, which will be tasked with managing an economic crisis that has seen runaway inflation and the collapse of the lira.

As president, I swear on my honor and integrity before the great Turkish nation and history to safeguard the existence and independence of the state, Erdogan said during a ceremony in Ankara’s parliament, broadcast live on television.

We will embrace the 85 million people [in the country] whatever their political opinions, their origins or their sect.

Saturday’s inauguration was followed by a lavish ceremony at the capital’s presidential palace attended by dozens of world leaders. Turkey’s longest-serving leader faces considerable diplomatic challenges amid tensions with the West.

Turkey’s transformative but divisive leader won the May 28 run-off against a powerful opposition coalition, despite an economic crisis and criticism following a devastating earthquake in February that killed more than 50,000 people.

Erdogan won 52.2% of the vote while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu 47.8%, according to official results.

Emre Erdogan of Bilgi University noted that the president’s speech touched on unity and solidarity several times, and he stressed the importance of forgetting the resentment and anger that voters felt during his election campaign. .

He talked about a liberal and inclusive constitution and that’s important because he never talked about it that way [before] He also spoke about Turkey’s role in the region as a peacemaker. He tried to show Turkey’s key role in world politics.

Economic crisis

Al Jazeeras Osama Bin Javaid, reporting from Ankara, said the inauguration ceremony was attended by at least 78 members of the international community.

Guests include Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to the official Anadolu news agency.

Solving the country’s economic problems will be Erdogan’s priority with inflation at 43.7%, in part because of his unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates to boost growth.

Analysts have warned that if current policies continue, the economy will be heading for greater turbulence given depleted foreign exchange reserves, an expanding state-backed protected deposit system and uncontrolled inflation expectations.

The lira has suffered a series of crashes in recent years and hit new all-time lows in the days following the vote.

Turkey’s new MPs began taking the oath on Friday in their first session after the May 14 elections, which Erdogan also took part in. His alliance holds a majority in the 600-seat parliament.

Erdogan’s victory came against a unified opposition coalition led by Kilicdaroglu, whose future as head of the CHP party remains uncertain after the defeat.

Swedish candidacy for NATO

Meanwhile, NATO allies are eagerly waiting for Ankara to greenlight Sweden’s bid to join the US-led defense alliance ahead of a July summit.

Erdogan dragged his feet in approving the request, accusing Stockholm of harboring terrorists from the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg is attending Erdogan’s inauguration and will hold talks with him, the alliance announced on Friday.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Twitter that a clear message had emerged at a NATO meeting in Oslo for Turkey and Hungary to start the ratification process.

His Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, replied: A clear message to our Swedish friends! Respect your commitments resulting from the trilateral memorandum and take concrete measures in the fight against terrorism.

Erdogan became prime minister in 2003 after his AKP party won an election in late 2002 following Turkey’s worst economic crisis since the 1970s.

In 2014, he became the country’s first popularly elected president and won re-election in 2018 after winning new executive powers for the presidency in a referendum in 2017.