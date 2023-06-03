Modi arrives at the scene of a fatal train crash in Odisha, India

As giant excavators attempted to untangle crashed trains on Saturday at the scene of India’s worst rail disaster in decades, a solemn scene unfolded at a small school a few hundred yards away.

In damp air filled with the smell of human flesh, relatives went through the harrowing exercise of identifying their loved ones from around 120 corpses lined on the ground after Friday night’s crash.

Among those searching was Miyah Jan Mullah, who had traveled from neighboring West Bengal to look for her son, Musavir, who was on his way to work as a tailor in Chennai. When Mr. Mullah finally found Musavir’s body, most of it was burnt, but his face was largely intact.

When I saw my son’s face, I thought he had just fallen asleep, Mr Mollah said. But when I looked at his body, I raised my hands to God and asked him what did I do to make my flower turn into charcoal?