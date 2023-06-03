Politics
Modi arrives at the scene of a fatal train crash in Odisha, India
As giant excavators attempted to untangle crashed trains on Saturday at the scene of India’s worst rail disaster in decades, a solemn scene unfolded at a small school a few hundred yards away.
In damp air filled with the smell of human flesh, relatives went through the harrowing exercise of identifying their loved ones from around 120 corpses lined on the ground after Friday night’s crash.
Among those searching was Miyah Jan Mullah, who had traveled from neighboring West Bengal to look for her son, Musavir, who was on his way to work as a tailor in Chennai. When Mr. Mullah finally found Musavir’s body, most of it was burnt, but his face was largely intact.
When I saw my son’s face, I thought he had just fallen asleep, Mr Mollah said. But when I looked at his body, I raised my hands to God and asked him what did I do to make my flower turn into charcoal?
At least 288 people were killed and more than 700 others injured in what officials in a preliminary government report described as a three-way crash involving two passenger trains and a freight train in the eastern state of Odisha .
The toll, unusually high even in a country with a long history of fatal accidents, has renewed longstanding questions about safety issues in a system that transports more than eight billion passengers per year.
It has also shaken, albeit temporarily, what is becoming one of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ calls for signature as he prepares for a third term next year in his sweeping drive to modernize crumbling infrastructure. from India for a long time.
Mr Modi was due to inaugurate the latest in a series of new high-speed trains on Saturday, with the rollout of each appearing timed to build momentum for his campaign. Instead, he arrived at the devastating scene of the wreckage in Odisha to assess the damage.
The people we have lost, we will not be able to bring them back. But the government stands with their families in their grief, Mr Modi said after visiting the site. This is a very serious incident for the government. We have given instructions for all avenues of investigation, and anyone found responsible will receive the most severe punishment. They will not be spared.
As Mr Modi left the scene after examining the wreckage, a large contingent of police struggled to hold back a crowd of thousands who had gathered nearby. Excavators removed what was left of the collided trains and railway workers attempted to clear the tracks so train service could restart.
Some details about the cause of the disaster were beginning to emerge, though many remained unclear.
According to an initial government report seen by The New York Times, a high-speed passenger train from Kolkata, the Coromandel Express, collided with a freight train that had been stopped at a station in a small town, Bahanaga Bazaar, around 7 p.m. local time. time. The passenger train was speeding through the station because it was not supposed to stop there, according to the report.
After colliding with the freight train, the passenger train, with 1,257 passengers seated in reserved seats, derailed. Twenty-one of his trainers bounced off the track, three of them lying on another track.
Simultaneously, according to the report, a passenger train from Bengaluru to Kolkata, the Yesvantpur-Howrah Express, with 1,039 passengers, was heading in the opposite direction on the track the three dislocated coaches were laying. This second collision derailed the last two cars of the third train.
Officials have not yet had an explanation as to why the freight train was stopped, or why the Coromandel Express was not alerted to its presence on the tracks, which sparked the whole disaster.
It was a devastating scene because the train was traveling at full speed, Odishas Fire Chief Sudhanshu Sarangi said after arriving at the crash site. The freight train was at a standstill; the other two trains were running.
Shashwat Gupta, 25, an information technology worker who had boarded one of the trains in Kolkata with his sister and children to visit his parents in the town of Cuttack, Odisha, said that their trainer had turned around at a 90 degree angle after a sudden jerk.
I was able to locate the emergency window, and we managed to get out of the train, he said. In the other carriages, I heard cries, tears. There was a lot of blood.
The government of Odisha, home to around 45 million people, has declared a day of mourning. Dozens of trains have been cancelled. Teams from the Indian Army, Air Force and National Disaster Response Force have been mobilized to help. And the people near the crash site line up to donate blood.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, the railways minister, told reporters on Saturday he had ordered an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
Our immediate focus is rescue and relief, he said from the disaster site. We will know more after the investigation.
Friday’s crash was the deadliest since a 1995 accident in which more than 350 people were killed when two trains collided 125 miles from Delhi.
India’s railway system, one of the largest in the world, was first developed in the 19th century by British colonial authorities. Today, more than 40,000 miles of track are enough to wrap around the Earth about one and a half times, spread like capillaries across a nation about twice the size of Alaska that stretches from Himalayas to tropical rainforests.
Passenger safety has come under intense scrutiny in India in recent years.
In 2012, a committee set up to review the safety of the rail network painted a grim picture of inadequate performance largely due to poor infrastructure and resources. He recommended a host of urgent measures, including upgrading tracks, repairing bridges, eliminating level crossings and replacing old carriages with ones that better protect passengers in the event of an accident.
In 2016, 14 train cars derailed in northeast India in the middle of the night, killing more than 140 sleeping passengers and injuring 200 others. Officials at the time said a fracture in the rails may be responsible. In 2017, an overnight derailment in southern India killed at least 36 passengers and injured 40 others.
The Modi administration has spent tens of billions of dollars to renovate and upgrade old trains and tracks, accelerating work to improve train safety. In 2020, for two consecutive years, India had recorded zero passenger fatalities in serious rail accidents. It was a first, and Mr. Modis’ government hailed it as a feat. Until 2017, more than 100 passengers were killed each year.
Partha Mukhopadhyay, a senior fellow at the Center for Policy Research, who previously served on the Indian government’s railway restructuring committee, said a good deal of capital investment had actually reduced accident frequency in recent years.
20 or 30 years ago, India had built a lot of things but didn’t have the resources to make them work, he said. But now, even though the economy isn’t doing terribly well, those types of expenses aren’t falling short.
Alex Travelli, Karan Deep Sing, Raj Suhasini, Mike Ives And And Bilefsky contributed report.
