UK pandemic inquiry leads to debate over WhatsApp use for Downing Street business

Open this photo in the gallery: Boris Johnson takes a photo during a visit to the Nigerian Navy at the Lagos Dockyard in Nigeria in 2017. The British government faces a deadline on Thursday to deliver a bundle of personal messages from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the country COVID-19 pandemic investigation.Sunday Alamba/Associated Press

When then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans in 2021 for a public inquiry into the UK government’s handling of the pandemic, he said the state had an obligation to review its actions as rigorously and frankly as possible.

But while the investigation is finally set to kick off this month, it has been derailed by a debate over the widespread use of WhatsApp by Mr Johnson and other officials and whether tens of thousands of messages unredacted should be handed over to the Inquiry for public review.

The dispute has exposed how much ministers have come to rely on WhatsApp, and there have been growing calls for the messages to be kept like other government documents.

The fact that this row happened in part because of a request for WhatsApp conversations from Boris Johnson shows how important the messaging app is to the way government works today, said Emma Norris, deputy director of the Institute for Government, a London-based think tank. . Given its importance, information contained in WhatsApp messages should be treated the same as any other government information.

The issue came to a head last month when Heather Hallett, the retired judge leading the inquiry, requested access to WhatsApp messages from the Cabinet Office, a government department that supports the prime minister and the cabinet. Lady Hallett wanted all texts exchanged between Mr Johnson and 40 ministers and other officials between January 1, 2020 and February 24, 2022.

The list includes current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was Chancellor of the Exchequer during this period and led the government’s fiscal response.

The Cabinet Office balked and argued that Lady Hallett’s claim was too broad and that WhatsApp messages needed to be checked to weed out irrelevant material. For example, officials said many messages were about family issues, including illness and disciplinary matters, and dealt with comments of a personal nature about people who were not involved in the pandemic response.

Lady Hallett rejected this argument and said it should be up to her and the inquiry to decide what is relevant. Ministers’ personal reflections could be key, she said, as there was well-established public concern about the degree of attention given to the emergence of COVID-19 in early 2020 by the Prime Minister of the time.

She also said the messages would play an important role in considering how WhatsApp messages should be used in policy-making.

The Cabinet Office has now gone to court and asked a judge to decide whether to hand over the messages in an unredacted form. Officials fear that if the court sides with Lady Hallett, it could force ministers to hand over many more private WhatsApp messages.

In a not-so-veiled swipe at Mr Sunak, Mr Johnson said on Friday he would bypass the Cabinet Office and send any WhatsApp messages he had from that period directly to the inquiry. You have rightly decided to leave no stone unturned in your search for the truth about government decision-making during the pandemic, Mr Johnson said in a letter to Lady Hallett. I’m not willing to let my material become a test for others when I’m perfectly content for the survey to see it.

The two men have been at odds since Mr Sunak pushed Mr Johnson to resign in July 2022. Mr Johnson has also been upset by the Cabinet Offices’ recent decision to pass information to the police about his possible breaches. pandemic restrictions between June 2020 and May 2021.

Although WhatsApp has been used by public officials for years, the platform has become particularly popular during the pandemic, when meetings were largely banned. As a result, government ministers often used the messaging app to formulate policies and discuss issues in what many thought was a private forum.

How clear WhatsApp’s politically damning revelations may have become earlier this year when thousands of texts from former health secretary Matt Hancock were leaked by a reporter who was helping him write a memoir. Mr Hancock led governments’ response to COVID-19, and the posts provided embarrassing details of mistakes in a testing program, as well as internal battles over policy and unfiltered comments about colleagues.

Mr Sunak runs the risk that the revelations of Mr Johnson’s messages will prove just as embarrassing. One of Mr. Sunaks’ new programs was the Dining-to-Assist program he launched in August 2020, which offered restaurant patrons a discount on select meals to boost business resumption. Scientists said the program may have led to a brief spike in COVID-19 cases as people flocked to restaurants. Mr Hancock’s messages to colleagues also showed he was highly critical of Mr Sunak for launching the scheme.