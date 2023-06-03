Politics
UK pandemic inquiry leads to debate over WhatsApp use for Downing Street business
When then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans in 2021 for a public inquiry into the UK government’s handling of the pandemic, he said the state had an obligation to review its actions as rigorously and frankly as possible.
But while the investigation is finally set to kick off this month, it has been derailed by a debate over the widespread use of WhatsApp by Mr Johnson and other officials and whether tens of thousands of messages unredacted should be handed over to the Inquiry for public review.
The dispute has exposed how much ministers have come to rely on WhatsApp, and there have been growing calls for the messages to be kept like other government documents.
The fact that this row happened in part because of a request for WhatsApp conversations from Boris Johnson shows how important the messaging app is to the way government works today, said Emma Norris, deputy director of the Institute for Government, a London-based think tank. . Given its importance, information contained in WhatsApp messages should be treated the same as any other government information.
The issue came to a head last month when Heather Hallett, the retired judge leading the inquiry, requested access to WhatsApp messages from the Cabinet Office, a government department that supports the prime minister and the cabinet. Lady Hallett wanted all texts exchanged between Mr Johnson and 40 ministers and other officials between January 1, 2020 and February 24, 2022.
The list includes current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was Chancellor of the Exchequer during this period and led the government’s fiscal response.
The Cabinet Office balked and argued that Lady Hallett’s claim was too broad and that WhatsApp messages needed to be checked to weed out irrelevant material. For example, officials said many messages were about family issues, including illness and disciplinary matters, and dealt with comments of a personal nature about people who were not involved in the pandemic response.
Lady Hallett rejected this argument and said it should be up to her and the inquiry to decide what is relevant. Ministers’ personal reflections could be key, she said, as there was well-established public concern about the degree of attention given to the emergence of COVID-19 in early 2020 by the Prime Minister of the time.
She also said the messages would play an important role in considering how WhatsApp messages should be used in policy-making.
The Cabinet Office has now gone to court and asked a judge to decide whether to hand over the messages in an unredacted form. Officials fear that if the court sides with Lady Hallett, it could force ministers to hand over many more private WhatsApp messages.
In a not-so-veiled swipe at Mr Sunak, Mr Johnson said on Friday he would bypass the Cabinet Office and send any WhatsApp messages he had from that period directly to the inquiry. You have rightly decided to leave no stone unturned in your search for the truth about government decision-making during the pandemic, Mr Johnson said in a letter to Lady Hallett. I’m not willing to let my material become a test for others when I’m perfectly content for the survey to see it.
The two men have been at odds since Mr Sunak pushed Mr Johnson to resign in July 2022. Mr Johnson has also been upset by the Cabinet Offices’ recent decision to pass information to the police about his possible breaches. pandemic restrictions between June 2020 and May 2021.
Although WhatsApp has been used by public officials for years, the platform has become particularly popular during the pandemic, when meetings were largely banned. As a result, government ministers often used the messaging app to formulate policies and discuss issues in what many thought was a private forum.
How clear WhatsApp’s politically damning revelations may have become earlier this year when thousands of texts from former health secretary Matt Hancock were leaked by a reporter who was helping him write a memoir. Mr Hancock led governments’ response to COVID-19, and the posts provided embarrassing details of mistakes in a testing program, as well as internal battles over policy and unfiltered comments about colleagues.
Mr Sunak runs the risk that the revelations of Mr Johnson’s messages will prove just as embarrassing. One of Mr. Sunaks’ new programs was the Dining-to-Assist program he launched in August 2020, which offered restaurant patrons a discount on select meals to boost business resumption. Scientists said the program may have led to a brief spike in COVID-19 cases as people flocked to restaurants. Mr Hancock’s messages to colleagues also showed he was highly critical of Mr Sunak for launching the scheme.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-uk-pandemic-inquiry-leads-to-debate-over-the-use-of-whatsapp-for/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan terrorism court grants bail to former PM Imran Khan
- UK pandemic inquiry leads to debate over WhatsApp use for Downing Street business
- Elliot Page reveals top actor verbally assaulted him after he came out as gay | Hollywood
- Amazon has the best free weights for home gyms, currently at great discounts
- Modi arrives at the scene of a fatal train crash in Odisha, India
- Turkey’s Erdogan sworn in as president after historic victory | News of Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Billboard Jokowi supports Prabowo Nyapres also appears in Bandar Lampung
- Snoop Dogg postpones Bowl shows and supports writers’ strike
- Brother says footballer saved his life
- J. Crew’s 50% Extra Sale Has $228 Dress For $52 And More Deals
- Apple’s VR headset is rumored to cost $3000, so good luck
- 4.5 earthquake strikes near Healdsburg, felt across North Bay