Politics
Anies’ response after being called misreading Jokowi and SBY road construction data
Jakarta –
Director General of Highways of the PUPR Ministry Hedy Rahadian said Anies Baswedan misinterpretation of data from the Central Statistical Agency (BPS) regarding its criticism of road infrastructure development during the era of the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), which was still inferior to the era of Indonesia’s 6th President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). What did Anies say?
“Mbok yo, the quality of the discussion will be improved that’s it It is aha“, Anies told reporters in Ancol, North Jakarta on Saturday (06/03/2023). Anies answered questions from reporters asking for his response to Hedy Rahadian’s statement.
When asked if he had misread the data, Anies asked again. Anies asked all parties to verify the BPS data themselves.
“According to you How? In my view ginithis one (say) cloudy, this one is not cloudy. You don’t ask for that, you look at the data,” Anies said.
“(Media) Sound? Sound, you check that correct which, don’t ask. That’s the most basic journalistic principle, isn’t it? If someone says it’s cloudy, someone says it’s clear, check aha Who correct which, Just like that,” He continued.
Future Unity Change Coalition presidential candidate Anies Baswedan had previously criticized road infrastructure construction under President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as still inferior to the era of Indonesia’s 6th President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). Director General of Highways at the PUPR Ministry, Hedy Rahadian, said Anies misinterpreted data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).
“Oh not Also. SO gini, the BPS data speaks of adding status, not building roads. Thus, the status of the national road authority has increased i.e. tens of thousands of kilometres,” Hedy told reporters at Senayan Complex, Jakarta on Wednesday (24/5/2023).
“It is a change of status, from a provincial road to a national road. Not the construction of a new road, it is said that the construction of roads in the time of SBY was longer than in the time of Jokowi. This is not what the BPS data means. So the BPS data is being misinterpreted,” he continued.
Hedy said the addition of national roads could be driven by changes from provincial roads to national roads. For this reason, according to Hedy, it would be wrong for Anies to interpret the data as the result of the construction of a new road.
“I have a provincial road, the road already exists, not under construction. So in 2000 there will be a new decree (decree), it is the road from a provincial road to a national road,” he said. he explains.
“So it’s not the construction of the new road. Read again, the BPS is a change in road condition, not the result of road construction. So it would be wrong to interpret (the data) as the result of the construction of the road,” he said. continued.
Hedy said the addition of state roads during the SBY era did not come solely from the results of new road construction. The same thing happened during the time of Jokowi’s leadership.
“So it’s SBY time, right? add It is a national road, it is not the result of most of the development, there are development results but only a few. Jokowi’s era is also the same, there are changes, even if they are small, but it has nothing to do with development results,” Hedy said.
See also 'Anies' spokesperson calls the policy now interpreted as very superficial to create content':
(zap/hri)
