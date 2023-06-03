Meeting Narendra Modi, the most significant aspect of India trip: Nepal PM Prachanda





Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” said on Saturday that meeting with his counterpart Narendra Modi was “the most important aspect” of his four-day visit to India, as the two leaders signed seven agreements and launched six projects, including rail services to further strengthen bilateral relations. Prachanda visited India from May 31 to June 3, his first official trip abroad since taking office in December 2022. His meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Thursday saw the two countries sign seven agreements and launch six projects, including new rail services. “We discussed matters relating to deepening the centuries-old close relations existing between Nepal and India in the coming days,” Prachanda said upon arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport here. “The bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House was the most significant aspect of the visit and the ties between the two countries have entered a new phase,” he said. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed strengthening relations in various fields, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office here. The two Prime Ministers held extensive bilateral talks marked by traditional warmth and cordiality. During their talks, the two leaders reviewed the entire bilateral program between India and Nepal covering political, economic, trade, energy, security and development cooperation, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. a statement in New Delhi. ”Nepal is one of the main partners in India’s ”Neighborhood First” policy. The visit of the Prime Minister of Nepal to India continues the tradition of high-level visits and exchanges between the two countries, strengthening the age-old ties between the two countries,” the statement said. “The productive discussions held during the visit helped to broaden the understanding between the two countries and the perspective on the wide range of bilateral agendas and provided solid direction to move the deep-rooted partnership forward,” he said. he adds. The six projects inaugurated during Prachanda’s visit include the handover of the Kurtha-Bijalpur railway line; operation of the freight railway between Jogbani in India and Biratnagar in Nepal; lay the foundations for the Bhairahawa-Sunauli integrated checkpoint; inauguration of the Nepalgunj-Rupaidiha integrated checkpoint; foundation of the second phase of the construction of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline and the Butawal-Gorakhput 400 KV cross-border transmission line. The seven agreements that have been signed include the Nepal-India Transit Treaty; a memorandum of understanding concerning the construction of oil infrastructure; a memorandum of understanding relating to the integrated checkpoint and the dry port of Dodhara-Chadani; a memorandum of understanding on the development of the 480 MW Fukot-Karnali hydroelectric project; Agreement relating to the 669 MW hydroelectric development project in Bas Arun; a memorandum of understanding relating to cross-border electronic payment between National Clearing House Ltd. and Nepal and National Payment Company Ltd. India and a Memorandum of Understanding between the Foreign Affairs Study Academy of Nepal and Sushma Swaraj Foreign Service Institution, India. Prachanda was accompanied by Foreign Minister NP Saud, Energy Minister Shakti Basnet, Industry and Trade Minister Ramesh Rijal and Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat during his trip to India. A portrait of Prachanda made from discarded pieces of cloth was presented to him by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he wrapped up his visit to the state on Saturday. (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

