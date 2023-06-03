Politics
In Trkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in for his third term
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in power for twenty years, began his third term as president on Saturday June 3 in the pouring rain that fell on Ankara. The 69-year-old head of state, re-elected on May 28 with 52% of the vote, was sworn in before Parliament for a new five-year term and promised assume one’s duty with impartiality.
He was then to meditate at the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, before protocol ceremonies at the presidential palace and a large dinner in the evening, at the end of which he will announce the composition of his government.
“As president, I swear to protect the existence and independence of the state, the integrity of the homeland, the unconditional sovereignty of the nation, the rule of law (and) the principle of a republic secular. as designed by Atatrk, the “Father of the Turks”said the president known for defending Islamo-conservative positions.
The long-awaited appointment of ministers
The list of ministers which will be announced in the evening, after the festivities, should give an idea of the orientations adopted by the Head of State to redress the economy in crisis. For this arduous task, the name of a recognized expert, Mehmet Simsek, has been circulating insistently for several days.
Former Minister of Finance (2009-2015) then Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the Economy (until 2018), Mr. Simsek, 56, a former economist at the American bank Merrill Lynch, would be responsible for restoring a little orthodoxy in order to restore investor confidence.
In addition to inflation at more than 40%, encouraged by the regular fall in interest rates, the national currency was in free fall to more than 20.88 Turkish liras for one dollar on Friday (22.5 for one euro) despite billions dollars spent during the campaign. to delay its sinking.
Swedish entry into NATO
Another burning issue, Sweden’s entry into the Atlantic Alliance, barred for thirteen months by a Turkish veto. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, present at the investiture on Saturday, wants to achieve this before a NATO summit in Vilnius scheduled for July. Clear message to our Swedish friends! Respect your commitments () and take concrete measures in the fight against terrorism. The rest will follow current Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted Thursday evening.
Despite an amended Constitution and a new law against terrorism, Ankara still accuses Sweden of harboring Kurdish refugees whom it calls “The Terrorists”. Stockholm has also authorized a demonstration on Sunday on the theme No to NATO, no Erdogan laws in Swedenorganized in particular by associations supporting Kurdish armed groups in Syria.
More than twenty Heads of State and Government and forty-five Ministers for Foreign Affairs were to attend the ceremonies which will end with a reception at the gigantic presidential palace built by the Head of State on a hill away from the center of the capital.
Presence of usual allies
Among the crowd of traditional allies, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will take his place alongside Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Ministers of Hungary, Viktor Orban, and Qatar, Mohammed Ben Abderrahmane Al-Thani. , who were among the first to congratulate him on his re-election.
Armenia and Turkey have never officially established diplomatic relations and their common border has been closed since the 1990s, but a rapprochement has been underway since early 2022, despite Ankara’s open support for Baku on the issue. of Nagorno-Karabakh which opposes Yerevan to Azerbaijan.
Mr. Erdogan, forced for the first time in a second round, obtained 52.18% of the vote against 47.82% for his opponent, the social democrat Kemal Kilidaroglu, according to the official results published Thursday, after a bitter campaign which leaves the country polarized. between the two camps.
The Parliament, elected on May 14 at the same time as the first round of the presidential election was held, took up residence on Friday in Ankara: the party of President AKP and its allies hold the majority of the 600 seats there.
