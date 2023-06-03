Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party chairman Parvez Elahi arrested again





By Press Trust of India: Chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Imran Khan, Parvez Elahi was arrested again on Friday minutes after a magistrate here ordered his release in an embezzlement case .

Elahi, a close associate of former Prime Minister Khan, was arrested a day earlier outside his residence in Punjab province in the Rs 70 million corruption case linked to the embezzlement of development funds allocated to Gujrat district .

The former chief minister of Punjab province has been rearrested by officials of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab in a corruption case filed against him in Gujranwala, Geo News reported.

Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk issued Elahi’s release order while announcing the verdict he had reserved on a plea requesting physical pre-trial detention of the PTI leader.

READ ALSO | Imran Khan is a bigger threat to the country than Narendra Modi: Pakistani Defense Minister

“Parvez Elahi should be released unless wanted in another case,” the verdict read. Murtaza had reserved the verdict after hearing the case of the former chief minister of Punjab, where ACE Punjab had asked the court for his physical pre-trial detention for 14 days.

Elahi’s lawyer, attorney Rana Intizar, informed the court that all documents related to the projects were available.

“The anti-corruption watchdog is introducing its own law under which the judge who hears the cases will be of its choice,” the council said, adding that on January 17 a payment worth 360 million of rupees had been made when Naqvi was the Chief Minister.

Earlier on Friday, the 77-year-old leader claimed his innocence and said he was a “supporter” of the Pakistani military, urging party supporters to stay strong.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his court appearance, Elahi said, “I am innocent and I support the Pakistani army.”

In an interview with Geo News, Elahi, without naming anyone, mocked former party leaders who announced their decision to part ways with PTI leader Imran Khan, saying he would not hold any press conferences.

Elahi recalled that he made no political argument against anyone and blamed Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his current situation. “Naqvi has wronged me.”

CASES AGAINST PARVEZ ELAHI

Two cases were filed in Gujranwala against the former chief minister of Punjab for receiving bribes while awarding contracts, while one case was filed in Lahore against Elahi.

Earlier, a special judge from the anti-corruption court here issued non-releasable arrest warrants for Elahi, ordering authorities to produce him by June 2. Two arrest warrants have been issued against the head of the PTI. The first was issued on May 25 after the bail was canceled while the second on May 26.

In April, ACE Gujranwala filed a complaint against the PTI chairman citing a report based on sources, in which the former chief minister of Punjab was accused of accepting a $2 billion bribe. rupees for a development program contract.

In another case, an FIR was filed against Elahi for accepting a bribe of Rs 120 million from an international organization a Turkish company.

The anti-corruption court judge also said Elahi’s medical certificate was fake, saying he was suffering from chest pains. The arrest of the former Punjab chief minister comes amid efforts by the powerful establishment to break Khan’s PTI.

DEPARTURE OF PTI LEADERS

Currently, more than 100 PTI leaders and former lawmakers have left Khan’s party after the May 9 attacks on military installations in the country. Khan, 70, who faces more than 100 cases ranging from corruption to terrorism, said he sympathized with all those who were forced out of the party.

READ ALSO | ‘Game over’ for Imran Khan

Elahi, who was a close associate of military dictator General Pervez Musharraf, was appointed chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in March this year after quitting his former party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid ( PML-Q).

On May 9, violent protests erupted after PTI Chairman Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad. Members of his party vandalized more than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, the Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time. Khan was later released on bail.

The violence has drawn a strong response from the government and military with vows to take action against the culprits, leading to a continued crackdown on those involved.

Law enforcement arrested more than 10,000 Pakistani Khan Party workers across Pakistan, including 4,000 from Punjab province.

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a plot led by the United States targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia. , China and Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/pakistan-tehreek-e-insaf-parvez-elahi-arrested-imran-khan-case-2388246-2023-06-03 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos