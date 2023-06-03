Zelenskyy responds to Donald Trump’s plan to end the war ‘in 24 hours’





Speaking about the US presidential elections next year and a possible victory for Trump, the Ukrainian president said: In a situation like this, you are afraid of changes.

President Zelenskyy said he did not understand Donald Trump’s recent comments in which he claimed he would stop Russia’s war on Ukraine within 24 hours, saying he could have done so when he was previously in power, but did not.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal he said: I didn’t understand when Donald Trump said that in 24 hours I would bring Putin and Zelensky to the table and end the war.

He could have done it, but it didn’t happen. Yes, the issue probably wasn’t pressing at the time because there was no full-scale invasion.

But our territories were occupied.

Trump took office in 2016, two years after Russian forces illegally invaded and occupied Crimea and parts of Donbass. The war in Donbass continued during the four years of his presidency.

The only time Ukraine appeared on the US political radar in a major way during Trump’s tenure was during a scandal in which Trump tried to coerce Kiev into investigating his political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, by threatening to suspend aid to Ukraine.

Speaking on Thursday evening, the former president suggested that if re-elected to the White House, current US military support for Ukraine could instead be replaced by a push for negotiations in which Kiev would likely lose illegally occupied territory. by Russia. .

Zelenskyy was asked if the prospect of a Trump victory in the upcoming US presidential election adds pressure to end the war successfully before a possible change in administration.

Of course, I want the war to end as soon as possible. It has nothing to do if the [U.S.] the administration will stay the same or change, he replied.

President Biden is the president during a full-scale war and has served us better than President Trump, if we talk about administrations. But at the same time, we have to remember that there was no full-scale war at that time and I don’t know how Trump would have acted at that time.

In a situation like this, you are afraid of change. And to be honest, when you mention a change in administration, I feel the same way anyone wants changes for the better, but it can be the other way around.

Trump’s comments came Thursday night at a town hall event on Fox News, where he also said he got along with Putin and made bizarre comments about the current waves of missile attacks and Russian drones against Kiev.

Donald Trump says he will end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. Pressed by Sean Hannity on how, he struggles to answer:

I’m going to get them into a room… and I’m telling you, within 24 hours it’ll be all sorted.pic.twitter.com/aZMLZOmcTb

— The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) June 2, 2023 Asked about Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he replied: I want to stop this war, I don’t want it to continue.

And I will stop this war, mark my words, I will stop this war in 24 hours.

The events host, Sean Hannity, then interrupted to say: Mr. President, allow me to ask. Serious question. How to stop this war in 24 hours?

He replied: I will lead them into a room, and I know an exact way. You tell one of them that you won’t get anything unless you make a deal. You tell the other that he’s going to get a lot unless you make a deal.

And you just sit them down, and you put them on, and you have to make a decision.

Although Trump did not say which was which, his comments seemed to suggest that he would force Ukraine to accept the loss of territories illegally occupied and annexed by Russian forces with the threat of rewarding President Putin even more if they refuse to accept his offer.

Elsewhere in the interview with The Wall Street Journal, Zelenskyy said his nemesis, Russian President Vladimir Putin, should be afraid of the strength of the world.

He called him a cornered animal, he is afraid of losing his life.

Impossible for Ukraine to join NATO in wartime: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he knew it would be impossible for Ukraine to join NATO as Russia waged war on his country.

Zelenskyy also expressed frustration with Western leaders ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius next month as pressure grew to give Ukraine a roadmap to join the alliance.

If we are not recognized and do not receive a signal in Vilnius, I think it is useless for Ukraine to be at this summit, he said.

He acknowledged that kyiv understood that it was not possible to join NATO during the Russian invasion.

This article originally appeared in The Kyiv Post.

source: Kyiv Post

