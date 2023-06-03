US vs. China: What are Elon Musk, Bill Gates, JP Morgan saying?

The Philippines is a small economy and should, if smart, prepare for the simultaneous waves of inflation, recession, trade and currency volatility that are rocking the world. The best way to do this is to watch how successful players and countries position themselves and what alliances are made and broken.

What’s happening so far?

The Chinese economy is growing at a multiple of forecasts by the United States, the World Bank and other economists. US GDP growth in 2022 was 2.6% compared to 3.1% for China. Estimated US GDP growth in 2023 is 1.2% compared to 5-6% for China.



US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Elon Musk, Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Bill Gates US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Elon Musk, Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Bill Gates

Germany is in recession with GDP growth of -0.3%, and the UK is on the brink of recession, as is much of the European Union. Russia is doing better with a small positive growth.

Trade between the United States and China set a new record in 2022 of $680 billion with a record deficit in goods for the United States increasing by $100 billion to $1.1 trillion as the United States States produce few goods and print more US dollars.

America’s massive printing of currency without producing goods, along with political sanctions against major producers of key commodities like wheat, oil, gas, etc., has caused global inflation as well as financial instability, not only for small countries unable to import what they need without large loans, but also for the United States itself. In its effort to contain the inflation it has created, rising interest rates in the United States are also rattling American banks and various developing economies around the world.

“Most US banks are technically close to insolvency and hundreds are already totally insolvent,” Nouriel Roubini, a world-renowned analyst and predictor of the 2008 crisis, said in March 2023.

This has resulted in political infighting and instability as the US government once again has to raise the debt ceiling, helping to accelerate dedollarization which is clearly the current trend as countries realize that not only are they subject to the fanciful American confiscation of their sovereign wealth funds by the United States, but the great injustice of the United States which simply prints money to pay without producing commercial goods, and its propensity to disable your trade through the Swift currency transfer system, which means both economic and political coercion, especially for smaller countries, for disobeying US interests.

Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan know this lesson all too well, as they have suffered massive deprivation of even basic commodities, vaccines and food for their ordinary citizens. . Russia, despite a confiscation of 300 billion dollars, and China were able to resist him.

Bricks as an alternative

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, or Brics, are setting up their own money transfers and exchanges, business alternatives. They are joined by dozens of countries, now including Saudi Arabia, the very pillar of US dollar hegemony and reserve status. Russia has implemented its gold-backed currency, as well as an electronic money transfer system. Now even ASEAN and South America are making deals to swap their currencies and building ways around US sanctions.

China has been the only nation that has not only survived, but thrived despite all American attempts to contain and suffocate it. Despite a declared trade war and sanctions by the United States, its trade has increased even with the United States and it has become the largest trading partner for more than 120 countries.

Tech warfare is accelerating China’s catch-up

A ban on advanced semiconductor chips imposed on China by the United States has caused difficulties for China, which buys more than $300 billion worth of chips a year. This in turn caused massive declines of up to more than 90% in revenue for major chipmakers like Samsung and Intel.

Because of the ban and the possible risk to Taiwan, Buffett sold Berkshire Hathaway’s entire $4 billion stake in chipmaker giant TSMC within three months of the purchase.

The ban on lithography and chip-making equipment has slowed Chinese technological advance, but it has accelerated innovations leading to many new manufacturing capabilities and domestically-built independent technologies, creating new competition for Chinese manufacturers. Dutch, American and South Korean companies, which are now looking for ways to obtain exemptions from and even circumvent US sanctions to continue doing business with China.

China now dominates the electric vehicle and battery industry, which is poised to dominate the global automotive industry. In the past two years alone, the number of electric vehicles sold each year in the country has increased from 1.3 million to 6.8 million; for comparison, the United States only sold about 800,000 electric vehicles in 2022. China bought more electric vehicles than the rest of the world combined.

Despite US demands that companies divest from China or at least not expand, the world’s richest man, Tesla’s Elon Musk, has announced the construction of a second factory in Shanghai. He said Tesla’s huge opportunity in China is “not a demand issue,” that is, it’s not just the market, but the research and manufacturing technology advantages of it. to be in China. “In just two days this week, Musk has had more high-level Chinese meetings than most Biden administration officials have had in months,” FT.com reports.

Musk tweeted that China’s space program is “much further along” than most people realize. China landed its Zhurong rover on Mars in May 2021 and announced plans to send astronauts to the Moon by 2030, after building the Beidou space station on its own and putting it into space, as well as the International Space Station that the United States banned from China years ago. will be downgraded.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy.

Fight or work together?

Bill Gates said, “The rise of China is good for everyone and Beijing needs to play a bigger role in global governance.

Referring to the United States and China, “I think we are also guilty of being stupid. If there is one thing we should do is get along with China and we should have a lot free trade with China, in our mutual interest”. Charlie Munger of super-investor firm Berkshire said.

The top banker, Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan, visited Shanghai. He warned that US-China tensions had disrupted the world order and said the biggest US bank JP Morgan would be in China for good times and bad. He proposed East-West “de-risking” rather than decoupling and called for “real engagement” on security and trade issues between the two powers. Also scheduled to travel to Taiwan, he will not meet Tsai Ing-wen from Taiwan.

Tim Cook also visited China in March, where he again praised China’s innovation, long history of cooperation and ecosystem of talent and production links. Apple, the world’s first trillion-dollar company, is a great example of an American company that capitalized on and thrived on China as the largest supplier and buyer, enabling mutual benefit.

But many Western leaders have been tricked by the United States into focusing on China as a threat that should be a more important consideration than trade or supply chain considerations “due to Xi’s assertive military stance. “. They fail to mention the West’s record of invasions, coups, assassinations and occupation of countries that do not pose threats to them. By comparison, while China has disputes with several countries, it has already resolved 17 out of 23 disputes with its neighbors.

Where are you going, Philippines?

The first step is to research the facts and the story and listen only to people who have exercised good judgment. The second step is to build relationships for better options and greater flexibility. And then, you need an intelligent framework for analysis and decision-making.