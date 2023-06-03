Kemp hits out at Trump over Kim Jung Un praise





Governor Brian Kemp delivers a speech celebrating his re-election at the Coca Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia on Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ATLANTA — A polarizing tweet from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s personal account appears to have escalated the rhetoric against former President Donald Trump’s re-election bid.

On Friday, Kemp shared a screenshot of a message the former president posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

In the message, Trump personally congratulates the leader of North Korea on his country’s election to the board of the World Health Organization.

“Congratulations to Kim Jung Un!” Trump wrote in the post.

Trump met the dictator at the South Korean border for talks while at the White House. While many believe this legitimized the young dictator and played into his hands, others believe it was a bold move by a bold leader to try to form some kind of lasting peace.

Kemp’s reaction to this was evident in his tweet.

“Taking back our country from Joe Biden does not start with congratulating North Korea’s murderous dictator,” the governor wrote.

His tweet drew immediate anger and support on Twitter, both calling on Kemp to resign for opposing Trump, asking him to run for everything from senator to president.

This is not the first time that the governor has questioned the former president. In April, Kemp told CNN “We can’t be distracted” by Trump.

“We need to tell people, #1, what we’re for. #2, that we’re going to focus on the future and what we’re going to do for the voters of our state or the American people. And then, # 3, we have to do one simple thing: we have to win,” Kemp said.

“If we get distracted and talk about other things that Democrats want to talk about, like these investigations – whatever you think about the politics of those – if we get distracted every day and let the media talk about this, that only helps Joe Biden,” Kemp said. “That doesn’t give us a path for Republicans to win.”

Earlier, Kemp spoke at a private donor retreat for the Republican National Committee in Nashville, telling the audience “not a single swing voter in a single swing state will vote for our nominee if they choose to speak about the theft of the 2020 election”.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump watches from a box on the 18th green during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational – DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 26, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Trump and Kemp clashed after the 2020 election that saw Georgia swing to Joe Biden. Trump was upset that Georgian lawmakers weren’t “finding” him the votes he needed to win.

In 2021, Trump told a crowd at a rally in Dalton, Georgia that he would campaign against Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

His political action committee then donated $500,000 to a group that ran attack ads in Georgia against Kemp, criticizing the governor for not doing enough to fight voter fraud, citing discredited allegations that a Georgian law enforcement agency reviewed and dismissed.

In the primary, Kemp defeated former Trump-backed senator David Perdue, winning 73.7% of the vote before defeating Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams in the midterm election.

But tensions between Trump and Kemp go back further. In April 2020, the two argued over the governor’s decision to reopen in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The two men had an argument in the media over the decision. In the end, the governor stood by his decision.

There was no public response from Trump to Kemp’s tweet.

