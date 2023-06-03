Trump widens lead over DeSantis since campaign launch: poll





Former President Donald Trump has widened his lead over Ron DeSantis among Republican primary voters since the Florida gubernatorial campaign kicked off, according to a new national poll.

A Yahoo News/YouGov survey found the 76-year-old frontrunner led DeSantis by 28 percentage points among likely GOP primary voters from 53% to 25%, an eight-point increase from early May, when Trump led by 48% to 28%.

The rest of the Republican field is still voting in the lower single digits, with former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina GOP senator Tim Scott and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy each earning 3-plus support. %.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and conservative radio host Larry Elder each receive 1% support.

In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, Trump also leads DeSantis among Republican primary voters by 55% to 31%, a 10 percentage point increase in the margin since the survey was last taken.

Former President Donald Trump has widened his lead over Ron DeSantis in the Republican primary since the start of the Florida gubernatorial campaign. .AFP via Getty Images

Among registered voters, President Biden leads Trump by seven percentage points, 48% to 41%, compared to the 45% to 43% popular vote margin the incumbent enjoyed in early May.

Biden is also up six percentage points over DeSantis (46% to 40%) in a hypothetical matchup in 2024.

The poll surveyed 1,520 American adults online between May 25 and May 30, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

Fifty-five percent of likely Republican primary voters also said Trump had a chance of winning the 2024 general election if he secured the nomination, while 31% said DeSantis had a chance. AFP via Getty Images

However, the margin of error was slightly higher (4.9%) among Republican primary voters.

DeSantis, 44, launched his campaign on May 24. when his Twitter Live Spaces event with Elon Musk ended up crashing due to technical issues, although only 13% of voters surveyed said it left a negative impression on them.

Nearly a third (32%) of GOP primary voters have a positive view of the campaign launch, while 39% are neutral and 16% are undecided.

The rest of the Republican field is still in single-digit polls, including former UN ambassador Nikki Haley (3%). Getty Images

More than half (55%) of likely Republican primary voters also said Trump had the best chance of winning the 2024 general election if he secured the nomination, while 31% said DeSantis had the best chance.

Florida’s governor kicked off the campaign trail in early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, touting his Florida plan as an alternative to approaching Trump and 80-year-old Biden years.

Meanwhile, 83% of potential Republican primary voters have a favorable opinion of Trump and 77% have a favorable opinion of DeSantis.

Currently, more American voters disapprove (49%) than they approve (44%) of Bidens’ performance.Getty Images

Currently, more U.S. voters disapprove (49%) than they approve (44%) of Bidens’ job performance.

The Yahoo/YouGov poll shows that 29% of voters agree with the statement that the rest of America would be better off governed more or less like Florida.

A majority of voters also oppose several bills DeSantis signed into law during his second term as governor, including measures allowing the concealed carry of a firearm without a license or safety training (69% ), banning diversity, equity and inclusion funding on college campuses (55%), banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy (51%), and requiring library books to be reviewed for relevance by the government (50%).

Eighty-three percent of potential Republican primary voters have a favorable opinion of Trump and 77% have a favorable opinion of DeSantis.AFP via Getty Images

Slightly more voters (43%) also opposed arresting people for trespassing if they use a toilet that doesn’t match their sex at birth, while 40% support the law.

Nearly half (48%) of voters favor penalties for doctors who provide hormone treatment or transgender surgery to minors, while 40% oppose it.

Americans are also divided on a law that prevents public school employees from referring to students by pronouns that do not correspond to their birth gender, with 43% in favor and 41% against.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/02/trump-widens-lead-over-desantis-since-campaign-launch-poll/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos