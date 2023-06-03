Xi Jinping stresses building modern Chinese civilization – Xinhua English.news.cn

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a meeting on cultural transmission and development and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China , on June 2, 2023. (Photo: Ju Peng)

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for taking on new cultural missions and building a modern Chinese civilization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Friday at a meeting on cultural transmission and development.

Cultural missions in the new era aim to further advance cultural prosperity, build a leading country in culture and build a modern Chinese civilization, Xi said.

“With unwavering cultural confidence, a deep sense of mission and a spirit of tireless effort, we must join forces to create a new culture fit for our times,” he said.

Before the meeting, Xi visited the China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) and the Chinese Academy of History.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on his visits and presided over the meeting.

On Thursday afternoon, Xi visited the CNAPC headquarters in the northern suburbs of Beijing. After touring the exhibition halls, Xi voiced concern for valuable classic publications that have endured the vicissitudes of time.

CNAPC was built to transmit Chinese civilization, the only uninterrupted civilization in the world, Xi said.

He emphasized the institution’s primary collecting responsibilities, while encouraging the institution to strengthen research on its collected objects.

On Friday afternoon, Xi visited the Chinese Academy of History. He went to the China Archaeological Museum under the academy and visited exhibits, including one on the origins of civilization.

Xi stressed the integral role of archeology in deepening understanding of rich and profound Chinese culture. He stressed the importance of researching and offering interpretations regarding the origins of Chinese civilization.

He expressed the wish that scholars continue to intensify their research efforts and contribute their wisdom and efforts to the progress of Chinese civilization.

Xi then attended the meeting on cultural transmission and development held at the academy. After speeches by several professors and scholars, Xi delivered an important speech.

Xi said Chinese civilization has a long continuous history dating back to ancient times. A comprehensive and deep understanding of history is essential to more effectively promote the creative transformation and development of China’s beautiful traditional culture, and to develop modern Chinese civilization, he said.

As major characteristics of Chinese civilization, its continuity determines at a fundamental level that the Chinese people should go their own way, and its originality determines the entrepreneurial spirit of the Chinese people, Xi said.

Its unity fundamentally determines that the various ethnic cultures of the Chinese nation are integrated and closely intertwined even in the face of great setbacks, and that a powerful and unified country is the pillar on which the well-being of all Chinese people depends. he added.

Xi said the inclusiveness of Chinese civilization determines the harmonious coexistence of various religious beliefs in China, as well as the spirit of openness and inclusiveness towards other civilizations in the world. Its peaceful nature determines that China will continue to pursue exchanges and mutual learning between different civilizations rather than cultural hegemony, that China will not impose its own values ​​and political system on others, and that China will continue to promote peace rather than confrontation and will not create exclusive blocs.

Integrating the fundamental principles of Marxism with the specific realities and beautiful traditional culture of China is a path to explore and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in Chinese civilization more than five thousand years, noted Mr. Xi, adding that this integration was the Party’s most important instrument for its success.

Despite their different cultural roots, Marxism and beautiful traditional Chinese culture are strongly consistent, he said.

Integrating Marxism and beautiful traditional Chinese culture will create a new kind of culture that adapts to Chinese modernization and broaden the cultural base of the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Xi said.

Their integration will provide a broader cultural space for theoretical and institutional innovations in the future and strengthen the cultural subjectivity of the Chinese people, Xi said.

Their integration shows that the Party’s understanding of China’s path, theory and system has reached a new height, as well as its confidence in its history and culture, Xi said. It also shows that the Party’s awareness of the need to push forward cultural innovation while transmitting beautiful traditional culture has reached a new level.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has given priority to cultural progress in all of its work, and offered a series of new views, ideas and judgments that serve as the fundamental guidance. for work in the fields of information, ideology and culture, according to Xi.

To build a modern Chinese civilization at this new historical starting point, China must remain confident about its culture and pursue its own path, and make the Chinese experience a Chinese theory in order to achieve intellectual independence and self-sufficiency. , Xi said.

He also stressed the need to remain committed to openness and inclusiveness, and to adapt foreign cultures to China’s local context.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a meeting on cultural transmission and development and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China , June 2, 2023. (Photo: Yan Yan)

