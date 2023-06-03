Politics
Xi Jinping stresses building modern Chinese civilization – Xinhua English.news.cn
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a meeting on cultural transmission and development and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China , on June 2, 2023. (Photo: Ju Peng)
BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for taking on new cultural missions and building a modern Chinese civilization.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Friday at a meeting on cultural transmission and development.
Cultural missions in the new era aim to further advance cultural prosperity, build a leading country in culture and build a modern Chinese civilization, Xi said.
“With unwavering cultural confidence, a deep sense of mission and a spirit of tireless effort, we must join forces to create a new culture fit for our times,” he said.
Before the meeting, Xi visited the China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) and the Chinese Academy of History.
Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on his visits and presided over the meeting.
On Thursday afternoon, Xi visited the CNAPC headquarters in the northern suburbs of Beijing. After touring the exhibition halls, Xi voiced concern for valuable classic publications that have endured the vicissitudes of time.
CNAPC was built to transmit Chinese civilization, the only uninterrupted civilization in the world, Xi said.
He emphasized the institution’s primary collecting responsibilities, while encouraging the institution to strengthen research on its collected objects.
On Friday afternoon, Xi visited the Chinese Academy of History. He went to the China Archaeological Museum under the academy and visited exhibits, including one on the origins of civilization.
Xi stressed the integral role of archeology in deepening understanding of rich and profound Chinese culture. He stressed the importance of researching and offering interpretations regarding the origins of Chinese civilization.
He expressed the wish that scholars continue to intensify their research efforts and contribute their wisdom and efforts to the progress of Chinese civilization.
Xi then attended the meeting on cultural transmission and development held at the academy. After speeches by several professors and scholars, Xi delivered an important speech.
Xi said Chinese civilization has a long continuous history dating back to ancient times. A comprehensive and deep understanding of history is essential to more effectively promote the creative transformation and development of China’s beautiful traditional culture, and to develop modern Chinese civilization, he said.
As major characteristics of Chinese civilization, its continuity determines at a fundamental level that the Chinese people should go their own way, and its originality determines the entrepreneurial spirit of the Chinese people, Xi said.
Its unity fundamentally determines that the various ethnic cultures of the Chinese nation are integrated and closely intertwined even in the face of great setbacks, and that a powerful and unified country is the pillar on which the well-being of all Chinese people depends. he added.
Xi said the inclusiveness of Chinese civilization determines the harmonious coexistence of various religious beliefs in China, as well as the spirit of openness and inclusiveness towards other civilizations in the world. Its peaceful nature determines that China will continue to pursue exchanges and mutual learning between different civilizations rather than cultural hegemony, that China will not impose its own values and political system on others, and that China will continue to promote peace rather than confrontation and will not create exclusive blocs.
Integrating the fundamental principles of Marxism with the specific realities and beautiful traditional culture of China is a path to explore and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in Chinese civilization more than five thousand years, noted Mr. Xi, adding that this integration was the Party’s most important instrument for its success.
Despite their different cultural roots, Marxism and beautiful traditional Chinese culture are strongly consistent, he said.
Integrating Marxism and beautiful traditional Chinese culture will create a new kind of culture that adapts to Chinese modernization and broaden the cultural base of the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Xi said.
Their integration will provide a broader cultural space for theoretical and institutional innovations in the future and strengthen the cultural subjectivity of the Chinese people, Xi said.
Their integration shows that the Party’s understanding of China’s path, theory and system has reached a new height, as well as its confidence in its history and culture, Xi said. It also shows that the Party’s awareness of the need to push forward cultural innovation while transmitting beautiful traditional culture has reached a new level.
Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has given priority to cultural progress in all of its work, and offered a series of new views, ideas and judgments that serve as the fundamental guidance. for work in the fields of information, ideology and culture, according to Xi.
To build a modern Chinese civilization at this new historical starting point, China must remain confident about its culture and pursue its own path, and make the Chinese experience a Chinese theory in order to achieve intellectual independence and self-sufficiency. , Xi said.
He also stressed the need to remain committed to openness and inclusiveness, and to adapt foreign cultures to China’s local context.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a meeting on cultural transmission and development and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China , June 2, 2023. (Photo: Yan Yan)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a meeting on cultural transmission and development and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China , June 2, 2023. (Photo: Wang Ye)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the China Academy of History in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2023. M Xi attended a meeting on cultural transmission and development on Friday and delivered an important speech. (Photo: Ju Peng)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an exhibition hall of the National Archives of Publications and Culture of China, and learns preservation of classic publications in its collections in Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2023. Xi attended a meeting on cultural transmission and development on Friday and delivered an important speech. (Photo: Yan Yan)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an exhibition hall of the National Archives of Publications and Culture of China, and learns preservation of classic publications in its collections in Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2023. Xi attended a meeting on cultural transmission and development on Friday and delivered an important speech. (Photo: Yan Yan)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the National Publications and Culture Archive of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 1. 2023. Xi attended a meeting on cultural transmission and development on Friday and delivered an important speech. (Photo: Wang Ye)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the National Publications and Culture Archive of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 1. 2023. Xi attended a meeting on cultural transmission and development on Friday and delivered an important speech. (Photo: Yan Yan)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the National Publications and Culture Archive of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 1. 2023. Xi attended a meeting on cultural transmission and development on Friday and delivered an important speech. (Photo: Yao Dawei)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the China Academy of History in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2023. M Xi attended a meeting on cultural transmission and development on Friday and delivered an important speech. (Photo: Ju Peng)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an exhibition hall of the National Archives of Publications and Culture of China, and learns preservation of classic publications in its collections in Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2023. Xi attended a meeting on cultural transmission and development on Friday and delivered an important speech. (Photo: Ju Peng)
|
Sources
2/ http://french.xinhuanet.com/20230603/e7c6e1eccfcd4c798facba71e2ecfeff/c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The second round of the Tareen-Imran showdown enters the final stage
- Xi Jinping stresses building modern Chinese civilization – Xinhua English.news.cn
- Trump widens lead over DeSantis since campaign launch: poll
- Erdogan sworn in for third term as Turkish president, promises unity
- Indonesia proposes demilitarized zone and UN referendum on Ukraine peace plan
- The United States U-20 Women’s National Team qualifies for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup with a 2-1 win over Costa Rica in the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship semi-finals
- Local restaurant owner gets the call in Hollywood to cook for Gordon Ramsay | News
- Unconventionally gifted Little Falls ice hockey player who needs the final push for an inter-provincial tournament
- Dua Lipa shows off amazing physique in lingerie-inspired mini dress
- Configuring a third-party SAML identity provider for Apigee
- Phillip Schofield says he has “lost everything”.
- Another earthquake in western ki.