The second round of the Tareen-Imran showdown enters the final stage





LAHORE: Perhaps it was a twist of fate or a story of bad luck that politician and businessman Jehangir Khan Tareen (JKT) was actively lobbying for Imran Khan and bringing in politicians from other parties exactly five years ago in 2018. Interestingly, now he is on a totally opposite mission and consolidate his own group and bring together the politicians who no longer need the PTI umbrella and Imran Khan to win.

On Friday, former Provincial Minister Sahibzada Saeedul Hassan visited Tareen in Lahore and announced to join his group. Sahibzada, who had served twice as a provincial minister, once in the cabinet of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi (2002-2007) and then that of Sardar Usman Buzdar (2018-2022), won the 2018 election from the seat of Narowal as as an independent candidate. He won PP-46 while winning around 37,000 votes as an independent candidate and defeated PTI Awais Qasim Khan.

Through lobbying by Jehangir Tareens, Saeedul Hassan joined the PTI, along with nearly two dozen other independent MPAs, after which Tehreek-e-Insaf was able to form the government of Punjab for the first time. Since 1977, Buzdar became the first non-Muslim league candidate, who was elected CM Punjab; otherwise, after Nawab Sadiq Hussein of the PPP, who served as the CM until 1977, each time a Muslim leaguer became the CM. The relationship between Imran Khan and Jehangir Khan Tareen started to sour around 2020 due to the appointment of some officials as well as the dismissal of some Punjab cabinet members who were considered close to JKT.

Furthermore, on a few occasions, a war of words has also been seen between the party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jehangir Khan Tareen. However, Imran Khans adviser Shahzad Akbar’s activism against Tareen brought things to a tipping point and in April 2021, Tareen formed a group comprising nearly 30 elected politicians including MPs and MPs. Whenever Tareen had to appear in court in different cases he and his son Ali Tareen faced, the power show was staged by Tareen as a warning to Imran.

JKT was even heard to say that I’m a friend, let me stay a friend, don’t turn me into an enemy. Nevertheless, the situation never normalized and eventually Imran Khan and his key man in Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, had to lose offices. In July 2022, the first reported brawl between JKT and Imran Khan was seen in the electoral arena as a majority of MPAs who had joined the PTI through Tareens lobbying left office and challenged the PMLN ticket in the partial surveys. In this round, PTI emerged victorious as majority of Jehangir Khan Tareens’ men who contested on the PMLN ticket including Saeed Niwani, Faisal Jaboana, Tahir Randhawa, Ajmal Cheema and many others lost.

Out of a total of 20 seats, where partial polls were held, the PTI won 15, but the main beneficiary of this victory was the PMLQ, which is not a PTI MPA, but Chaudhry Parvez Elahi became the Chief Minister of Punjab. The Chaudhry continued to hold office for about six months until the Punjab Assembly was dissolved, a move that cost the PTI dearly and raised serious questions about Imran Khan’s political acumen. Since the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, Imran Khan not only started facing a number of cases but also got arrested. What sparked the further trouble for the PTI was the incident on May 9 when the Corps Commanders House in Lahore, along with other Army and Ranger installations, were targeted by its supporters. .

Since May 9, the dynamic has changed massively, if not completely, and a majority of Imran Khan stalwarts who held key positions in the PTI government have left him. Within a month, JKT became active again and is now actively lobbying to attract PTI dissidents to his group, which could become a political party in the coming months. Tareen, under legal restriction, could not lead a party until cleared by the court. In case he gets relief from the court, he is more likely to lead a new Tehreek-e-Insaf. It remains to be seen whether he will win this second round of arm wrestling with Imran.

From 2010 to 2012, Jehangir Tareen spent 12 years in the PTI led by Imran Khan and fully supported him. In 2015, he also won a by-vote for a National Assembly seat in Lodhran and defeated the PMLN candidate. Her sister, Seemi Ezdi, was also elected as a senator on the PTI ticket in 2018.

